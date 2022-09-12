King Charles III will have no rest until Elizabeth II’s funeral; check the monarch’s commitments

Travels around Europe, procession and meeting with deputies are on the agenda for the queen’s successor

The already proclaimed King Charles III concluded a historic week with several hearings in London. Next Monday, the 12th, he should embark on a trip to the capitals of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Although based in the British capital, the 73-year-old monarch, who assumed the throne after the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday, the 8th, his priority is to reach the other territories of his kingdom, where support for the monarchy is not as strong as in England. The father of Princes William and Harry began his reign with a busy schedule in a week of great change in Britain, which began last Monday, 5, with a queen and a prime minister and ends with a prime minister. and a king. Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after having welcomed the new head of the British government, Liz Trusswho succeeded the conservative Boris Johnson on the previous Tuesday.

Busy schedule

Before starting his journey through the United Kingdom, Charles III received Patricia Scotland, secretary general of the Commonwealth, the organization of former colonies and protectorates of which he is honorary leader, in audience at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, 11th. Afterwards, he gave a reception to diplomatic representatives from some of the 56 countries of the Commonwealth. Charles III is king of 14 of them, although some, like Antigua and Barbuda, are considering holding a referendum on whether the population wants to keep the monarchy. Among others, high commissioners or their deputies from Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada and New Zealand were present, the palace said. Following his proclamation on Saturday, King Charles III shook hands with people waiting for him at the entrance to Buckingham, showing an image of closeness that can differentiate his reign. But as of now, his schedule leaves little free time, as trips to Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff – which today proclaimed him king with their respective ceremonies – will be interspersed with the events of his mother’s farewell, whose funeral of State will be on September 19, in London.

Procession

Before traveling to Edinburgh, Charles III, accompanied by the queen consort Camilla, will address British MPs on Monday at an event at the Houses of Parliament in London, where they will express their condolences and he will speak in response. The King and Queen will then fly to the Scottish capital, where the Guard of Honor will be reviewed at the Royal Residence at Holyrood before a religious celebration at St Egidio Cathedral in honor of Elizabeth II, whose coffin will be carried in procession after arrive in Edinburgh from Balmoral this Sunday. The sovereign will receive the Scottish Prime Minister, the nationalist Nicola Sturgeon, in audience at Holyroodhouse on Monday and then go to Parliament to hear and respond to the message of condolences from the MPs, which he will also do on successive days in Belfast and Wales. . Charles III and Camilla will travel to Belfast on Tuesday the 13th, where they will receive politicians from Northern Ireland, before returning to London on Wednesday the 14th for the King to lead the procession to carry their mother’s coffin to Westminster Hall. , inside the London Parliament complex, where a four-day wake will be held.

On 16 September, the King and Queen will visit Wales, before attending a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on 19 September, which will be attended by representatives from across the world. After Charles’ accession to the throne, his eldest son William became Prince of Wales. In a telephone conversation with Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford, the prince said on Sunday that he will strive to serve the people of Wales “with humility and great respect”, the palace said. Although it was initially reported that Truss would accompany the monarchs on their tour of British nations, Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence, has now clarified that her presence will be limited to attending religious services along with other political leaders.

