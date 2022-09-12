Liam Neeson is back in Super Debut with the all-new Agent of Shadows. The national Amado and the thriller O Survivor are also among the news of the week

For the National Theater Day, celebrated on September 19, Telecine gives tips on shows that have been adapted for cinema

The action will dominate the night of Tuesday, September 13, at Telecine Premium, with the premiere of the national film Amado, at 8:20 pm. Sérgio Menezes plays the honest police officer who gives the film its name. While for some the corporal is truculent, for others he is a Brazilian hero, and his only objective is to resolve unfair conflicts and do the right thing on the streets of Brasilia, without allying himself with corruption. Through his rounds of peripheral neighborhoods, such as Ceilândia, Amado values ​​the safety of residents and fights to combat the proliferation of drugs in the lives of minors.

On Wednesday, under the title Première Telecine, the thriller The Survivor arrives at Premium at 10 pm, with John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ruby Modine and Jenna Leigh Green in a plot that takes place a year after the fall of civilization by a viral epidemic. . Meyers plays Ben, a former FBI agent who is forced to protect Sarah, a young woman immune to Ruby’s illness, from a dangerous gang leader who pursues her, the villainous Aaron, Malkovich’s character.

Telecine Cult enters the mood of nostalgia on Thursday, from 8:25 pm, to honor Jean Renoir, one of the main French artists. On the date, it would be the filmmaker’s birthday and the channel recalls three classics of his career, starting with A Filha da Água (1925), his first film. At 10 pm, it is the turn of the dramatic comedy The Crime of Monsieur Lange (1936) and, after that, the special is completed with O Luncheon on the Grass (1959).

Teenage comedies always move the public and, for the sixth, Telecine Fun brought together three fun films with famous fictional ladies. The production Mean Girls opens the marathon at 8:15 pm, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. At 10 pm, it’s Emma Roberts who plays Poppy from Spoiled Girl. At 11:45 pm, laughter and a return to the 1990s are guaranteed with The Patricinhas de Beverly Hills. For those who prefer horror, horror and scares, there’s also a tip from Telecine Action for Friday. Starting at 10 pm, the night will be macabre with the double of the first film in the Panic in the Forest franchise and the seventh, Panic in the Forest: the Foundation.

The mood is lighter on Saturday with one of the most beloved families in prehistory and their adventures. At Fun, the animations Os Croods and Os Croods 2: uma Nova Era are shown from 8:20 pm. In the Premium, Liam Neeson arrives with everything in the Superpremiere, at 22h. In the never-before-seen Agent of Shadows, the Hollywood seventy plays Travis Block, an unusual spy: the protagonist moves behind the scenes helping secret agents in situations they cannot escape. The adrenaline continues on Sunday, from 4:25 pm, on Pipoca, with the premiere of the feature on the channel and another combo of films starring the star: Sem Escalas, O Passageiro, Na Mira do Perigo and Missão Resgate. Sunday also promises at Action, with Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in the double dose of Creed: Born To Fight and Creed II, starting at 7:40 pm.

For the second, the award-winning classic Kill or Die airs at 10 pm on Cult, directed by Fred Zinnemann and performance by Grace Kelly, Gary Cooper and Ian MacDonald. If you are a fan of cinema and theater, the tip is to take advantage of the National Theater Day, celebrated on September 19, to marathon shows that went from stage to movie screens, such as the trilogy Minha Mãe É uma Peça, O Auto da Compadecida , The Kiss on the Asphalt, They Don’t Wear Black-Tie, Tempos of Peace, Men Are From Mars… and That’s Where I’m Going, Up Close She’s Not Normal, Maria do Caritó and Divã. All titles are part of the Telecine catalog, within Globoplay and via operators.