Lisca is fired from Santos | saints

Lisca is no longer Santos’ coach. In a meeting this Monday, the Management Committee of the Vila Belmiro club opted for the coach’s resignation after only eight matches in charge of Peixe.

Until the hiring of a new name, the team will be commanded on an interim basis by Orlando Ribeiro, under-20 coach, and by assistant Claudiomiro.

In addition to Lisca, assistant Marcio Hahn and physical trainer André Volpe leave the club. In an official note, Santos speaks of “common agreement” between the parties.

Meeting of President Andres Rueda communicating Lisca's resignation to the squad

– Santos FC informs that Lisca is no longer the coach of the professional team. By mutual agreement, the board and coach decided to terminate the bond. Rueda and Lisca announced the decision together to the cast and then the coach said goodbye to the athletes personally – the note says.

During the last few days, President Andrés Rueda guaranteed Lisca’s permanence in office and even worked with the coach in planning for the 2023 season. However, the mood after the defeats to Goiás and Ceará in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão weighed heavily. in the decision to change.

Lisca in Santos vs Goiás

The Management Committee was convened in the early hours of this Monday and sealed the coach’s resignation. Lisca leaves Santos with an advantage of 37.5% of the points played in the Brasileirão, with two wins, three draws and three defeats. There were seven goals scored and eight conceded.

For now, the club has not gone to the market in search of a successor. In the next few hours, the board of Peixe should define a target to assume the position and start conversations.

Santos aims to compete in the Copa Libertadores next year and, for that, they hope that the current G6 becomes a G8. With 34 points after the 26-round dispute, Peixe is in tenth place – two points behind América-MG, in eighth place. The current gap to the G6 is nine points.

The team has a full week of work at CT Rei Pelé and will show up again this Monday afternoon. On Sunday, at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time), Peixe visits Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

