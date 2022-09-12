Lisca is no longer Santos’ coach. The club announced today (12) through its social networks the end of the coach’s cycle. The decision was taken by mutual agreement.

According to the UOL Esporte, Lisca who asked to leave the day to day of the team. He has not seen evolution in the team until the present moment and suggested the end of the link to president Andres Rueda. The UOL report was present at the time of the coach’s dismissal and he preferred not to speak out.

Lisca said goodbye to the cast this morning, in a meeting with the cast at CT Rei Pelé alongside Rueda. The recent defeats against Goiás and Ceará influenced the coach’s decision.

There was already a movement on the part of some fans for his departure, because even with reinforcements at Santos, the Santos commander did not give the expected return. Rueda delivered Soteldo, Luan, Nathan and Carajabal in the passage of the Santos commander.

Lisca was in charge of Santos for less than two months. This season, he had the worst record compared to Carille and Fabian Bustos. In all, Peixe accumulated 17 victories, 20 draws and 15 defeats (45.5% use of points).

Santos with Carille in 2022: 2V/3E/2D – 42.8%

Santos with Busts in 2022: 9V/12E/8D – 44.8%

Santos with Lisca in 2022: 2V/3E/3D – 37.5%

Management races against time to find a replacement for Lisca. The sub20 coach, Orlando Ribeiro, will temporarily assume the team, assisted by Claudiomiro, who was already occupying this role.