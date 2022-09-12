Londrina beats Chapecoense with emotion and puts pressure on Vasco and Grêmio in the fight for G-4 | london

London won the Chapecoense by 2 to 1 on Saturday, at the Café Stadium, for the 29th round, and definitively glued to the G-4 of Serie B. Tubarão is just one point away from the select group and sees a direct confrontation this Sunday in the fight for access .

With 44 points, the alviceleste team is just one of Vasco, which opens the classification group. The carioca team faces Grêmio, third place and with 47 points, in Porto Alegre, at 16h.

The two big teams have recently changed coaches and are experiencing a period of instability in the season. Cruzeiro (62 points) and Bahia (51 points) have vacancies more forwarded to the 2023 Series A.

Other candidates, Ituano, Sport, and CRB are with 40 points and still dream of playing in the elite of Brazilian football, but they didn’t show strength with nine rounds to go. Ponte Preta, Criciúma, and Tombense have 39.

I like football, I’ve loved it since I was a child, and I’m going to watch it (Grêmio x Vasco). I’m going to face both and I need to watch. — Adilson Batista, in a press conference

The alviceceleste lineup had two changes in relation to the loss to Operário-PR. Alan Ruschel replaced Eltinho on the left side, while striker Matheus Lucas took the midfielder Mandaca out of the formation.

Matheus Nogueira; Jefferson, Saimon, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Gegê, Caprini and Leandrinho; Douglas Coutinho and Matheus Lucas

Right at the beginning, at 4, Londrina opened the scoring. In a rehearsed corner, João Paulo looked for Caprini outside the area, who hit a cross, the ball deflected into Marcelo Freitas, and Vilar took Saulo’s rebound to score.

Chape began to organize itself, but had difficulties to create. Willian Popp and Chrystian, sent over the bar, and it was Alisson Farias who had the clearest chance. He took the leftover free kick in the area, but Saimon took it almost over the line. In the end, he still scared into strong kick out.

At the return of the break, Batista put the midfielder Mandaca in place of striker Matheus Lucas. In the opening minute, Douglas Coutinho almost widened inside the area, but stopped in defense with Saulo’s feet. In pain, the striker left shortly after for Peu to enter.

Mailton responded to Chapecoense in an individual play with a shot out. Shortly after, Perotti started to be well activated and, in the most dangerous, he hit a cross for Matheus Nogueira’s safe defense. On the third attempt, the striker scored by taking advantage of Fernando’s cross in the small area and behind the marking.

With equality, Tubarão stopped just defending and attacked again. On the first arrival, penalty. After a cross from the left, VAR called to evaluate a dispute between Fernando over Jefferson. In the charge, João Paulo released a blow and made it.

In the end, more emotion. Vilar almost scored an own goal when trying to take the ball and hit the post, while Chape had a penalty annulled after a VAR check and twice stopped the goalkeeper at the base of the muffler in the area.

It is a team of soul, donation, commitment and sacrifice. The fan is also part of it by encouraging and believing. We’re pretty cohesive. — Adilson Batista

