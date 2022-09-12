Love and Thunder » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With Thor: Love and Thunder now released, a big question that needs to be discussed is what will happen to Jane Foster. on the surface, love and thunder gives a conclusive, if not bittersweet, ending to Jane’s MCU story, but that may not be the case. When looking at the comics, of which the Thor the movies already have a lot of inspiration, it’s easy to get an idea of ​​what might happen to Jane in future installments of the MCU.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jane Foster used a reformed Mjolnir to try to cure herself. Unfortunately, while Mjolnir would restore her strength every time she used it, each use would also erase the chemotherapy from her body and make her cancer progress even faster. Jane decided to keep using Mjolnir as the MCU’s Mighty Thor, however, because she wanted to use what little time she had left to do something that mattered, and she ended up dying helping Thor stop Gorr and ascend to Valhalla.

Thor: Love and Thunder ended with Jane Foster’s death, but there could be more for her in the MCU. As of now, it is unknown whether or not Jane will appear in future installments of the MCU. Even so, thanks to various events in the comics, it’s possible to guess what might happen to Jane if the character ends up still being a part of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

How Jane Foster came back to life in comics

While Jane Foster is currently dead in the MCU, that wouldn’t necessarily be an issue, especially since she died in the comics. at the climax of The Death of the Mighty Thor, Jane succumbed to cancer after becoming the Mighty Thor to defeat the Mangog, but Thor and Odin were able to revive her by harnessing the power of the God Tempest, the cosmic storm that dwells within Mjolnir. While it’s unknown if the Storm God exists in the MCU, the whole point of Jane’s rebirth was Thor combining his powers with Odin to bring her back to life, and that would be easy enough to work in the MCU. It’s true that Anthony Hopkins’ Odin is also dead, but he should be in Valhalla just like Jane, and assuming he still has his powers, there shouldn’t be a problem there.

How Jane Foster Becomes a Superhero Again in Comics

After her rebirth, Jane Foster retired from being a superhero and focused on her chemotherapy until her death. War of the Realms story. To help Thor rescue Odin and Frigga from Malekith, Jane became the Mighty Thor again using Mjolnir from the Ultimate Marvel Universe. This version of Mjolnir was broken in the final battle, but its fragments transformed into Undjarn the All-Weapon, a magical vambrace that could transform into any weapon Jane wanted.

Jane Foster, played in the MCU by Star Wars‘ Natalie Portman was initially of no use to Undjarn, but that changed when she saw Thor mourning the Valkyrior’s death in the aftermath of the story. Realizing that someone needed to continue their duty of transporting the dead to the afterlife, Jane, her cancer now in remission, became Valkyrie and returned to being a superhero. Currently, Jane has joined the Avengers to help them fight the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a group of alternate versions of supervillains from across the multiverse, and the Red Council, a group of alternate versions of Mephisto, as they try to take control. of the multiverse.

All of this provides a perfect idea of ​​what Jane Foster could do if she were to come back to life in the MCU. With Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie still acting as the King of New Asgard, there are technically no Valkyries left in the world, so this would serve as a good reason for Jane to become a Valkyrie. As for how she would get Undjarn the All-Weapon, it would be easy enough to already exist in the MCU, but keeping her original origin of being created from an alternate Mjolnir could work to link the current exploration of the MCU to the multiverse. .

Despite Thor: Love and Thunder ended with Jane Foster dying, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s done with the MCU. Coming out of the comics, it would be more than plausible that Jane would come back to life with the help of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and if that happened, she might even continue to be a superhero in her own right. There’s still no way of knowing if Jane will return to the MCU, but at the very least, there’ll be plenty for her to do if that ends up happening.