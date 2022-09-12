make 8 recipes with unique flavors







Indian cuisine is full of flavors, mixture of spices, smells and surprising presentations. All this, thanks to the unique and millenary ingredients, which are present on the tables and in the history of India. Among them, for example, we have cinnamon, cloves, ginger, pepper, turmeric and walnuts.

So you can bring this explosion of delights to your table, invest in these recipes from the Kitchen Guide. Check out the step-by-step guide for typical or even “Brazilian” recipes from Indian cuisine, which we have selected here:

Indian chicken with coconut ice cream sauce





Time: 1h

Performance: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

1 cup (tea) vinegar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of curry

2 garlic cloves, 1 crushed and the other sliced

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

coconut sauce

1/2 cup coconut milk (cold)

1 pot of frozen plain yogurt without the whey

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Salt and chopped cilantro to taste

Preparation mode

Wash the chicken with the vinegar and drain. Wash in running water and dry with a paper towel. Season with salt, pepper, curry powder and crushed garlic. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil and fry for 15 minutes or until golden on all sides. Remove the chicken and, in the same skillet, add the sliced ​​garlic. Remove quickly so it doesn’t burn and set aside. Mix the sauce ingredients. Sprinkle the chicken with the sliced ​​garlic and serve with the sauce.

indian soup





Time: 30min

Performance: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

500g peeled and chopped eggplant

2 medium peeled and seeded tomatoes, chopped

2 vegetable bouillon cubes

3 cups of boiling water (tea)

2 cups skimmed milk (skimmed)

1 tablespoon of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of light margarine

1 tablespoon chopped chives

Preparation mode

Dissolve the vegetable stock cubes in the boiling water. Cook the eggplant and tomatoes in the vegetable broth for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and hit the blender with the milk and flour. Return to the fire. When it boils, add the light margarine and chives, mixing well. Serve it hot.

Indian cake with walnuts





Time: 1h10 (+2h in the fridge)

Performance: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

6 eggs (whites and yolks separated)

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) brown sugar

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of breadcrumbs

1/3 cup (tea) of oil

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

1 pinch of clove powder

1 pinch of nutmeg powder

1 tablespoon of chemical baking powder

butter to grease

walnuts to decorate

Cinnamon powder for sprinkling

stuffing and topping

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 cup (tea) milk

1 tablespoon of corn starch

2 tablespoons of butter

2 gems

100g chopped walnuts

Preparation mode

In a mixer, beat the egg yolks and sugar until dissolved. Add the breadcrumbs, oil, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, yeast and mix with a spoon. Add 1/3 of the beaten egg whites and mix gently. Add another 1/3 of the whites and mix gently. Add the remaining whites and mix gently.

Pour into a 24cm diameter pan lined with greased parchment paper and bake in a medium oven (180ºC), preheated, for 35 minutes or until baked and lightly browned.

Let cool, unmold and cut the cake into two parts. Place the ingredients for the filling and topping in a pan over medium heat, stirring until it thickens. Let cool. Place a part of the cake on a platter and spread half of the cream. Cover with the other part of the cake and cover the entire cake with the remaining cream. Place in the fridge for 2 hours. Remove, garnish with walnuts, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

indian pie





Time: 1h40

Performance: 14 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

2 cups whole-wheat flour (wholemeal)

3 cups of flour (wheat)

150g of butter

4 eggs

1 tablespoon (dessert) honey

1 tablespoon (dessert) salt

1 cup (tea) warm milk

15g of organic yeast

margarine to grease

1 egg for brushing

Cinnamon stick to decorate

Filling

4 cups chopped palmer mango

1 tablespoon(s) minced ginger

1 table spoon of chopped seedless red pepper

1 Tablespoon Cinnamon Powder

salt to taste

3 tablespoons of white vinegar

400g chicken breast, cubed and fried in butter

Preparation mode

In a bowl mix all the dough ingredients until smooth, divide into two parts. For the filling, in a pan, sauté the mango, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, salt and vinegar in a pan over medium heat, stirring constantly, for 15 minutes. Once ready, add the chicken and mix.

With the help of a rolling pin, open the dough and line a medium rectangular pan with half and add the stuffing. Instead of covering the pie with the dough, decorate with just a few strips of the remaining dough. Brush with the egg and take it to the medium oven, preheated, for 35 minutes. Decorate with cinnamon stick.

indian snack





Time: 20min

Performance: 30

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

1 package of loaf of bread

Tuna Pate with Cottage Cheese

1 can of drained tuna

1 and 1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 cup(s) cream cheese

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Indian pate

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon of curry

2 tablespoons roasted and skinless peanuts, chopped

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients for each pâté separately. On 3 slices of bread, spread pate on each of them and join. Cut in half in the center, crosswise, making it triangular. Serve immediately. If desired, serve with a green salad.

indian chicken





Time: 40min (+30min rest)

Performance: 10 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

2 kg of chicken thighs

2 tablespoons powdered poultry seasoning

2 teaspoons of curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon cumin

juice of 2 lemons

1/2 cup (tea) of oil

2 chopped onions

3 minced garlic cloves

1 chopped red pepper

2 teaspoons of grated ginger

3 cups uncooked white rice (washed and drained)

4 cups of boiling water (tea)

1 glass of coconut milk (200ml)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro (for garnish)

Preparation mode

In a bowl, place the chicken and season with half of the powdered poultry seasoning, curry powder, cinnamon, cumin and lemon and let it rest for 30 minutes. In a large pan, heat the oil over high heat and fry the chicken pieces and onion until golden. Add the garlic, peppers, ginger and rice and sauté for 4 minutes. Pour the water, coconut milk and cook with the pan semi-covered, over low heat, for 15 minutes or until the rice is cooked. Remove, transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro.

indian mousse





Time: 40min (+3h in the fridge)

Performance: 6 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

200g unsalted butter

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon powdered cloves

1 packet of unflavored gelatin powder

3 tablespoons of water

1 can of sour cream (300g)

1 cup melted white chocolate

Preparation mode

In the mixer, beat the butter, condensed milk and cloves until you form a fluffy cream. Add the gelatin already sprinkled in the water, dissolved in a bain-marie and mixed with the cream. Beat for another 2 minutes and add the melted white chocolate, little by little, beating until the chocolate is gone.

Place in a decorated container or refractory, greased with water, and refrigerate for 3 hours. Unmold and serve. If desired, garnish with cloves and mint leaves.

light indian chicken





Time: 1h

Performance: 4 servings

Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets

Salt and white pepper to taste

8 pitted prunes

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 packet of light powdered chicken broth

Sauce

1 tablespoon of light margarine

1 small onion chopped

3 cups (tea) skimmed milk

1 teaspoon of curry

1 cinnamon stick

3 carnations

Salt and white pepper to taste

3 tablespoons of wheat flour

200g light cream

Preparation mode

Cut the fillets in half, lengthwise and season with salt and pepper. Wrap each one with a plum and close with a toothpick. In a pressure cooker, add the oil and brown the chicken. Cover with boiling water, add the chicken stock and cover the pan. Cook for 10 minutes on low heat, after pressure starts. Remove the pressure, remove the chicken and reserve in a refractory. In a pan, melt the margarine, sauté the onion, add the milk and the seasonings and spices and let it boil over low heat for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, strain, let it cool and hit the blender with the flour and cream. Return to medium heat, stirring until thickened. Spread over the chicken and take it to the medium oven, preheated, for 15 minutes.