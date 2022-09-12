Man makes landscape record and accidentally captures fantastic scene

During a visit he made to his family in New Zealand, Brendan Lang decided to take a walk around the town to take some beautiful pictures. The place is magnificent and full of enchanting landscapes.

And for that ride Brandean took his partner. The pair walked along a cliff overlooking the ocean and a lighthouse. Enjoying the scenery that seemed to be from a book, the man had the opportunity to make a unique record.

“When I took this photo, I was taking a picture of the cliffs and the ocean as I love the ruggedness of the area, while also capturing the lighthouse,” Lang told The Dodo.

The man recorded the cliff, the ocean and the lighthouse. He later found out that he had photographed a seagull. (Photo: Facebook/Brendan Lang)

But Brendan didn’t realize what he’d captured through his camera lens until hours later. Well, in the comfort of home, he decided to look at the photo gallery to observe in detail the records he had made throughout the day. It was then that he came across the photo of the lighthouse.

In the center of the photo, emerging from the clouds, was a giant, celestial seagull, which left the man stunned. For he had no idea that he had registered the bird, much less that the bird was crossing the sky at that moment.

“[É] funny because I don’t even remember seeing a seagull when I was taking some pictures,” Lang said.

The fact intrigued, as it would be a magical animal that emerged from the sky to reveal itself to humans? It could be, but Brendan has another explanation.

The seagull emerging from the clouds. (Photo: Facebook/Brendan Lang)

“My photos are taken on my Samsung S21 Ultra smartphone and I believe that while taking the photos, a seagull passed between the shutter of the photo,” Lang said. “I’m not really sure, but I love this image.”

Fascinated by the beauty of the photo, the man shared it on social media. And as was to be expected, netizens were also amazed by the record. “Many people have commented saying how angelic she looks and how peaceful the image is,” Lang said.

The photo is really beautiful! Both the beauty of the place and the peace it conveys.

