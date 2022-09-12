Marvel Claims Hollywood’s Best Retirement Plan – 9/12/2022

The joke a few years ago was, if you work in Hollywood, sooner or later you’ll have Steven Spielberg as your boss. The equation is now different: hardly anyone passes through the movie industry in this century without having a work permit stamped by Marvel.

The studio’s presentation this weekend at D23, the mega marketing event for Disney products, brought yet another unshakable certainty. If you’ve worked for Marvel at any point in your career, your phone is sure to ring again.

Let actor Tim Blake Nelson say so. Supporting in “The Incredible Hulk”, in which Edward Norton defended the role of the emerald goliath in an already distant 2008, Nelson returns to the cinematographic universe of the publisher in “Captain America: New World Order”, scheduled for 2024.

‘The Incredible Hulk’ Tim Blake Nelson Returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Image: Universal

Tim Blake Nelson had to wait fourteen years to return to Marvel in the movies, thus ensuring a nice retirement. The cast of “Thunderbolts”, a super crew that also hits theaters in 2014, didn’t need such a long break to keep their paycheck,

Originally a group of superheroes made up of villains in disguise, the film version of the Thunderbolts features a speckled cast from the studio’s other films with some reformed criminals, supposedly to work in the shadows of the Marvel universe. The concept is more or less like “Suicide Squad” and… Well, it’s kind of the same as “Suicide Squad”!

The biggest name is Florence Pugh, the new Black Widow, showing producer Kevin Feige’s unbeatable nose for choosing their casts. She was introduced in “Black Widow” alongside Scarlett Johansson and later reappeared in the series “Hawkeye”. On her side, Sebastian Stan nails his seventh job as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

Rounding out the team are the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen, from “Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko, from “Black Widow”), Red Guardian (David Harbour, also from “Black Widow”) and the American Agent (Wyatt Russell, from the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”). At the head of the team, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss returns as Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, who is expected to have her role expanded at Marvel.

Job security is obviously not the determining factor in Marvel attracting so many talented people into its mantle. But there is no denying the appeal and security of knowing that there will hardly be any shortage of work on a film or a series.

Ben Kingsley played actor Trevor Slattery, who pretends to be the Mandarin criminal, in “Iron Man 3.” He was in a water bath until he was rescued in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and is expected to return to Marvel in the series “Wonder Man”, which doesn’t even have a premiere date. Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard in “Iron Man 2” and hasn’t left the fray like James Rhodes/War Machine. He is already cast in the series “Secret Invasion” and “War of the Shipwrights”, this one as the protagonist.

It is not difficult, therefore, to understand how award-winning actors seek their space in the Marvel universe. Like Gael García Bernal, who is helming the Halloween special “Werewolf in the Night” and will likely be repurposed in “Blade”. Or Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, both alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in “Secret Invasion”.

The return of Tim Blake Nelson, however, is emblematic. His return ties up one of the many loose ends in the tangle that Marvel has woven over more than a decade. In “The Incredible Hulk”, which was directed by Louis Leterrier, Tim Blake Nelson played Samuel Sterns, a researcher fascinated by Bruce Banner’s condition who, from a distance, helps him understand his transformation into the green monster.

At the end of the adventure, Sterns is wounded in the head, accidentally mixing the Hulk’s blood with his own. In the comics, the character becomes the villain Leader: instead of muscles, it is his mind that gains strength, infinitely expanding his intelligence.

“The Incredible Hulk” was, for years, the ugly duckling among Marvel movies. The second production of the studio, released a few months after “Iron Man”, was left aside for bringing another actor as the protagonist. When Edward Norton did not reprise the role of Bruce Banner in “The Avengers”, being replaced by Mark Ruffalo, the events of the film were mentioned superficially.

Gradually, Marvel made peace with “The Incredible Hulk”. William Hurt returned as General “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: Civil War”, now as Secretary of Defense. Tim Roth also returned to the game as Emil Blonski, the villainous Abomination: first in a cameo in “Shang-Chi”, then as an integral part of the cast of the “She-Hulk” series on Disney+. Liv Tyler and, come on, Ty Burrell, mustn’t let go of the phone.