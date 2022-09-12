Meet new WhatsApp function that can replace groups

The changes that the Meta group seeks to implement in WhatsApp are increasingly radical, promising to change the tool a lot in the coming years. In this way, it wants to meet the needs of users, exceeding their expectations. However, an announcement involving the alteration of the functioning of one of the bases generated some surprise.

Will the groups cease to exist?

Not necessarily, what developers are looking for is a reshaping of teams so that they are more efficient. Currently, most of the excess information circulating through the system originates from the mass sharing of files, texts and other media. This factor makes the cell phone memory get full quickly.

more efficient solutions

The rationale for promoting changes that fragment the organization of groups is to improve communication. For example, each community encompasses several collectives, separated by theme. The goal is that chats are not so crowded and both large documents and video calls or calls can be made quickly.

In search of validation

The company responsible has been wanting to develop something new in this sense for some time, given that the app is getting heavier and heavier. By better dividing the number of users per chat, messages will be directed more objectively, making it easier to follow the conversation. Although the idea is under development, it is worth carrying out in-depth research.

There is no forecast for the new functionality to become official, but beta versions have already received the change. As it is in an advanced validation stage, the project is expected to be completed.

These constant transformations demonstrate the existence of a technological race, in which companies compete in a market that was previously dominated in a hegemonic way. Telegram began to become popular quickly, accelerating improvements to the Whatsappafraid of losing part of the public already won.