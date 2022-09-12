Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemingly end split speculation

ads

On September 11, Megan Fox posted a trio of photos on Instagram taken during Beyoncé’s big 41st birthday party. “The theme was disco,” she revealed in her caption, and the outfit she chose appeared to be inspired by a disco ball: a bikini top embellished with tiny mirrored tiles and sparkly shorts. She completed her ensemble with white leg warmers, glittery tights and silver platform heels. In one photo, Fox had her legs bent over a seated Kelly machine gun, who wore a pair of iridescent purple pants and a half-white, half-purple fur coat. “It still amazes me that the two hottest people on the planet ended up together,” read a fan response to Fox’s post. “This is going to be everyone’s Halloween costume this year,” predicted another commenter.

Days before the party, a source told ET: “As of now, Megan and MGK are doing great regardless of the split speculation.” The source explained that the pair haven’t been seen as much because they’re busy with their kids and careers. They still plan to get married someday, and Queen Bey’s birthday party provided some great inspiration for the guest list. According to the Daily Mail, other participating celebrities included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Drake, Zendaya and Lizzo. It looks like Kelly’s best friend Travis Barker missed the Bel-Air event because he and Kourtney Kardashian were in New York for Fashion Week.