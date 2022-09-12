monarch’s body leaves in procession, Charles accompanies

After a short procession, the body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Princes Andrew and Edward, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy LaurenceAnne’s husband, followed the route, of approximately one kilometer, on foot.

A car behind them took Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward.

The procession was marked by respectful silence, interrupted briefly by shouts of “God save the queen!”

The royal family then attended a ceremony at the cathedral. Now the queen’s coffin will be in St Giles for 24 hours, during which the public can pay their respects.

UK and Scottish Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Nicola Sturgeon were also at the ceremony.

The Crown of Scotland — which is usually on display at Edinburgh Castle — was placed on top of the queen’s coffin. The piece, made of gold, silver and precious stones, is used in ceremonies to represent the presence of the sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles

Thousands of people are expected in this last moment with the monarch. Due to the likely time standing in line, the crowd was advised to bring food and drink.

According to the BBC, visitors will undergo an “airport-level” inspection. It will not be allowed to photograph or film the visit.

At night, King Charles and the brothers will hold a vigil around the coffin.

Yesterday, around 10 am local time (6 am GMT), Elizabeth’s body left in a funeral procession from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh. It took just over six hours to reach her first destination, the Palace of Holyrood, where she remained in the Throne Room.

what happens next

Tomorrow the body will be taken to London. Operation Unicorn dictates that the journey must begin at Waverley Station, where the coffin will be placed on the private train that the British royal family has used since 1840.

According to The Daily Mail, authorities are already prepared to deal with the crowds that will gather around the railways to watch the train pass. However, if train travel is not possible, the body will be taken on a flight from Aberdeen airport – it was there that members of the royal family arrived to accompany the queen in her last moments.

The funeral will take place on 19 September at Westminster Abbey in central London. The queen’s body is to be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin is next to where Duke Philip, his parents and his sister Princess Margaret are buried.

