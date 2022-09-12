Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G price plummeted with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is a good 5G smartphone option in Brazil. After all, it has a good quality screen, a good chipset and a high resolution camera. And today, it has a super discount at R$ 1538 at Boleto or PIX.

For those who don’t remember, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite is built around a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED display that supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it features an advanced MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip alongside 6GB/128GB of RAM and built-in storage.

Another great highlight of this model is its 108MP main camera, capable of recording beautiful photos. There’s also a super 32MP front camera that’s good for both selfies and video calling. Additionally, it includes support for 5G and a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Main features:

Screen: 6.7″ Full HD+ OLED with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.7″ Full HD+ OLED with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimension 800U (2.4GHz Octa-Core)

MediaTek Dimension 800U (2.4GHz Octa-Core) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultra wide/Macro, f/2.2, 118º) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultra wide/Macro, f/2.2, 118º) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 30W fast charging

5,000mAh with 30W fast charging Operational system: Android 11

Android 11 Others: Support for 5G, Desktop Ready For (wired) mode, side-mounted fingerprint reader.

With a coupon, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite is the right choice for anyone looking for a 5G smartphone in Brazil in the R$1500 range. However, follow the steps below to get the offer!

Discount – Motorola Edge 20 Lite:

