Motorola Moto E22 appears in renders, launch is approaching – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola impressed its fans last week by announcing the new Edge series smartphones. However, it seems that the manufacturer will also soon launch a new entry-level handset called the Motorola Moto E22. As proof of this, the design of the device has just been revealed through new rendered images.

According to images shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Via 91Mobiles), the Moto E22 will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup. In addition, the front has a small waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Unfortunately, Motorola is still in suspense about the specs of this smartphone. But we know that the Moto E series is the company’s most basic and is always focused on low-end specs. So we can expect simple input and build hardware.







Renders of the Motorola Moto E22 confirm a dual rear camera setup (images/91mobiles).

According to internet rumors, the Moto E22 will feature a 6.5″ IPS LCD display with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. The model is said to have a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, it should include a Media Tek Helio G37 processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto E22 is expected to be made official soon.