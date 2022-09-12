New scam tries to take money from those who are already negative: learn more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Coup actions happen daily in Brazil and scammers are increasingly finding the possibility of making new victims. The newest move is called Hot Contact. Through it, people with a negative name can have an even more complicated financial situation.

The focus of the scammers are the citizens who have their name in Serasa, that is, the famous dirty name. With just one message, people can be tricked into promising to get their name out of the red.

Hot Contact Blow

For the application of the Hot Contact scam, criminals search for the names of people who are on Serasa. The name is justified because the scammers claim that they have contacts within Serasa that can help regularize the financial situation.

Through a message, whether through social media or messaging apps, the scammer claims that he can clear the victim’s name, just by paying a bill. All this, of course, is just another scam.

According to Serasa’s own data, between the months of May and June, mention of the coup grew by 190%. More than 1,500 pages with the proposal were taken down from 2020 to 2022.

Other similar blows are applied in the same direction. Criminals sell the Score Manual, with alleged procedures to increase the score.

How to avoid the Hot Contact scam?

To avoid this type of trap, it is necessary, first of all, to know that clearing the name is only possible with the payment of the debt to the creditor and for this, no extra fees are charged.

Regarding Score, Serasa makes an instruction manual available free of charge for those who want to better understand the subject. The score increase occurs only through an analysis of the user’s financial history, there are no other means.

Therefore, any type of website or message that the citizen receives that promises to take the name of Serasa through payment of slips, can be considered a scam.

Sites with score manuals that are not Serasa’s own should also be avoided by people.

On social networks, it is necessary to be attentive to the comments, since the scammers use the space to claim that they know someone inside Serasa who managed to clear their name. They are usually pages of random subjects, precisely to attract more attention and attract new victims.

