New WhatsApp feature will prevent people from ignoring you

The function will soon be available on devices operating from the iOS system, and also in the WhatsApp Web version.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Grupo Meta has been testing, for a few months now, a different functionality that should promote a certain organization in the Whatsapp. In short, the goal is to make it impossible for people to stop responding to urgent messages. Whether on a personal or business account, the habit of ignoring certain chats can make you forget about an appointment. Or else, fail to solve something important.

In general, the problem is near the end, according to the disclosure of the new experiments made by WhatsApp. However, the function will soon be available on devices that operate from the iOS system, and also in the WhatsApp Web version, although it states the need for certain adjustments. Apparently, the beta app, used for this purpose, brought good results.

How the new WhatsApp function will work will prevent you from being ignored?

When getting messages from different people, the boxes should go up and create an alert. And so, they should disappear only when they are answered. Despite the elevation when tapping and marking as read, no changes happened. And so, it made many people forget about matters that they urgently needed to address. Or still, they answered the messages in the Whatsapp very late.

In short, the function will only be activated if the user wants it, so whoever opts for the app’s current configuration shouldn’t worry. In relation to companies, there is the advantage of not leaving any customer waiting too long. And that guarantees the efficiency of the service.

In addition, on calendar days it is worth being attentive, and avoiding losing important information and alerts. Meanwhile, other improvements are being made, seeking to prioritize the privacy and security of the Whatsapp.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Imagen: Manop Boonpeng / Shutterstock.com