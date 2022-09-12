Newspaper sees Paulinho’s provocation to Leverkusen, and striker says: “Political decision not to play” | german football

Striker Paulinho hasn’t had easy days in Germany after try to force Bayer Leverkusen out, a club that has a contract until June 2023. The athlete has not been selected by coach Gerardo Seoane. So far, he has been on the field in just two of the eight games played by the team this season.
Last Saturday, the player made a publication at halftime of Leverkusen’s last game, against Hertha Berlin, which was tied. In the video posted on Twitter, ex-Vasco appears doing physical work.
- See the Bundesliga table
The German newspaper “Bild” interpreted the post as a provocation to Leverkusen, as he was not listed for the match by choice of the coach. The periodical published a note saying that “Paulinho provokes doing weight training in the middle of the interval”. The Brazilian then responded by saying that he does not play for political reasons.
– Provocation? I have always trained two hours since I arrived and I will not fail to prepare myself. The POLITICAL and unsportsmanlike decision not to be in the game is not my problem. Bayer had the option of exchanging me for financial rights and chose to keep me here and pay my salary. I will prepare and support my teammates as always – said the Olympic champion.
- Vasco is interested in Paulinho and takes the attacker’s name to 777
Paulinho has been at Bayer Leverkusen since 2018 and has a contract until 2023. The player, who does not want to continue at the club, and made this clear in interviews in the last transfer window, will be able to settle with another team free of charge from January.
Paulinho has not participated in most of Bayer Leverkusen’s games — Photo: Getty Images