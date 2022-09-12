Next Chapter gives the predictions of the Emmy winners 2022

The blog’s columnists point out the favorites in the main categories and also talk about who they want to win the Emmy, the biggest award on American television.
By Pedro Ibarra, Ronayre Nunes and Vinicius Nader
The biggest party in North American television and streaming is scheduled for this Monday (12/9). You Emmys will be delivered to the best that was made for TV screens, computers, tablets and even cell phones. The golden woman disputes the highlights of the years, as Succession, Stranger things, hacks, Break, Ted Lasso and The white lotus. In Brazil, the award will be broadcast by TNTfrom 9 pm.
As usual, the Next chapter will try to nail down this year’s winners the day before the Television Academy unveils the list of laureates. As not everything in life is as we want, let’s also make the list with the winners of our heart, with those titles that probably didn’t make the list, but will forever be our favorites from the 74th edition of the Emmys.
2022 Emmy Predictions
Pedro Ibarra
best drama series
Who should win: Succession
Who I want to win: Succession
best comedy series
Who should win: Hacks
Who I want to win: Ted Lasso
best miniseries
Who should win: Dopesick
Who I want to win: The White Lotus
best drama actor
Who Should Win: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
That I want you to win: Adam Scott – Breakup
best comedy actor
Who Should Win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
That I want to win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Miniseries
Who should win: Michael Keaton – Dopesick
That I want you to win: Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Wedding
best drama actress
Who should win: Zendaya – Euphoria
That I want to win: Laura Linet – Ozark
best comedy actress
Who should win: Jean Smart – Hacks
That I want you to win: Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Best Actress in a Miniseries
Who should win: Margaret Qualley – Maid
That I want you to win: Amanda Seydried – The Dropout
Ronayre Nunes
best drama series
Who should win: Succession
Who I want to win: Euphoria
best comedy series
Who should win: Ted Lasso
Who I want to win: Hacks
best miniseries
Who should win: The White Lotus
Who I want to win: The White Lotus
best drama actor
Who Should Win: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
That I want you to win: Jason Bateman – Ozark
best comedy actor
Who Should Win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
That I want you to win: Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor in a Miniseries
Who should win: Michael Keaton – Dopesick
That I want to win: Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
best drama actress
Who Should Win: Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
That I want to win: Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show/Zendaya – Euphoria/Laura Linney – Ozark
best comedy actress
Who should win: Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
That I want you to win: Jean Smart – Hacks/Issa Rae – Insecure
Best Actress in a Miniseries
Who Should Win: Toni Collette – The Ladder
That I want you to win: Margaret Qualley – Maid/Lily James – Pam & Tommy/ Toni Collette – The Ladder
Vinicius Nader
best drama series
Who should win: Succession
Who I want to win: Succession
best comedy series
Who Should Win: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Who I want to win: Only Murders in the Building
best miniseries
Who should win: Dopesick
Who I want to win: Making Anna
best drama actor
Who Should Win: Adam Scott – Breakup
That I want to win: Jeremy Strong – Succession
best comedy actor
Who Should Win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
That I want you to win: Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor in a Miniseries
Who Should Win: Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
That I want you to win: Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
best drama actress
Who should win: Zendaya – Euphoria
That I want you to win: Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
best comedy actress
Who should win: Jean Smart – Hacks
That I want to win: Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actress in a Miniseries
Who Should Win: Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story: Impeachment
That I want you to win: Margaret Qualley – Maid
turns on
Today the public says goodbye to Rock in Rio after the Dua Lipa show. Nothing is fairer than to praise the excellent transmission of the festival through the Multishow and Bis channels. The sharp team, with good outputs, interesting interviews and information, added to the good shows of the event, brought those who could not enjoy in loco closer to Rock in Rio.
Turns off
With a predictable script, weak performances and an unsatisfactory ending, Netflix’s new Danish film An Unfaithful Husband does little to deserve to be in the top 10 of the platform. The idea was even promising, but not even with much effort can you say that the film delivers.
Keep an eye
The 1986 version of the soap opera Sinhá Moça arrives in the Globoplay catalog this Monday
Tuesday, The farm starts a new season on record
On Wednesday, Heartbrake High: Where Everything Happens premieres on Netflix
Toda la sangre hits Starzplay on Thursday
Friday is the day of the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix