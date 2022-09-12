Next Chapter gives the predictions of the Emmy winners 2022

The blog’s columnists point out the favorites in the main categories and also talk about who they want to win the Emmy, the biggest award on American television.

By Pedro Ibarra, Ronayre Nunes and Vinicius Nader

The biggest party in North American television and streaming is scheduled for this Monday (12/9). You Emmys will be delivered to the best that was made for TV screens, computers, tablets and even cell phones. The golden woman disputes the highlights of the years, as Succession, Stranger things, hacks, Break, Ted Lasso and The white lotus. In Brazil, the award will be broadcast by TNTfrom 9 pm.

As usual, the Next chapter will try to nail down this year’s winners the day before the Television Academy unveils the list of laureates. As not everything in life is as we want, let’s also make the list with the winners of our heart, with those titles that probably didn’t make the list, but will forever be our favorites from the 74th edition of the Emmys.

2022 Emmy Predictions

Pedro Ibarra

best drama series

Who should win: Succession

Who I want to win: Succession

best comedy series

Who should win: Hacks

Who I want to win: Ted Lasso

best miniseries

Who should win: Dopesick

Who I want to win: The White Lotus

best drama actor

Who Should Win: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

That I want you to win: Adam Scott – Breakup

best comedy actor

Who Should Win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

That I want to win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Who should win: Michael Keaton – Dopesick

That I want you to win: Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Wedding

best drama actress

Who should win: Zendaya – Euphoria

That I want to win: Laura Linet – Ozark

best comedy actress

Who should win: Jean Smart – Hacks

That I want you to win: Rachel Brosnahan – Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Who should win: Margaret Qualley – Maid

That I want you to win: Amanda Seydried – The Dropout

Ronayre Nunes

best drama series

Who should win: Succession

Who I want to win: Euphoria

best comedy series

Who should win: Ted Lasso

Who I want to win: Hacks

best miniseries

Who should win: The White Lotus

Who I want to win: The White Lotus

best drama actor

Who Should Win: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

That I want you to win: Jason Bateman – Ozark

best comedy actor

Who Should Win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

That I want you to win: Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Who should win: Michael Keaton – Dopesick

That I want to win: Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

best drama actress

Who Should Win: Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

That I want to win: Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show/Zendaya – Euphoria/Laura Linney – Ozark

best comedy actress

Who should win: Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

That I want you to win: Jean Smart – Hacks/Issa Rae – Insecure

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Who Should Win: Toni Collette – The Ladder

That I want you to win: Margaret Qualley – Maid/Lily James – Pam & Tommy/ Toni Collette – The Ladder

Vinicius Nader

best drama series

Who should win: Succession

Who I want to win: Succession

best comedy series

Who Should Win: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Who I want to win: Only Murders in the Building

best miniseries

Who should win: Dopesick

Who I want to win: Making Anna

best drama actor

Who Should Win: Adam Scott – Breakup

That I want to win: Jeremy Strong – Succession

best comedy actor

Who Should Win: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

That I want you to win: Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Who Should Win: Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

That I want you to win: Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

best drama actress

Who should win: Zendaya – Euphoria

That I want you to win: Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

best comedy actress

Who should win: Jean Smart – Hacks

That I want to win: Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Who Should Win: Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story: Impeachment

That I want you to win: Margaret Qualley – Maid

turns on

Today the public says goodbye to Rock in Rio after the Dua Lipa show. Nothing is fairer than to praise the excellent transmission of the festival through the Multishow and Bis channels. The sharp team, with good outputs, interesting interviews and information, added to the good shows of the event, brought those who could not enjoy in loco closer to Rock in Rio.

Turns off

With a predictable script, weak performances and an unsatisfactory ending, Netflix’s new Danish film An Unfaithful Husband does little to deserve to be in the top 10 of the platform. The idea was even promising, but not even with much effort can you say that the film delivers.

Keep an eye

The 1986 version of the soap opera Sinhá Moça arrives in the Globoplay catalog this Monday

Tuesday, The farm starts a new season on record

On Wednesday, Heartbrake High: Where Everything Happens premieres on Netflix

Toda la sangre hits Starzplay on Thursday

Friday is the day of the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix