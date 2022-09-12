Offer: iPhone 12 (128GB) 24% off

O iPhone 12despite being on the market for almost two years, it is still an excellent option for those who want an Apple smartphone with a more modern look and great features.

It has the A14 Bionic processor, which can handle basically any task, in addition to a dual camera system (with wide-angle and ultra-angle lenses) and 5G support.

Well if you are after this model, today we are bringing you a very good offer. O Magazine Luiza is selling the version of 128GBin blue color, for BRL 4,699.

If we take into account that the price listed for this model here in Brazil is R$6,199, we are facing a discount of 24%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

