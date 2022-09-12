Only 1 time changed rule







After the controversial end of Italian GP in formula 1with the race over under the safety car, the driver Lewis Hamiltongives mercedescame out in defense of the performance of the race directors in Monza, saying that “this is the rule that should be”.

The Briton further said that “only once in the history of this sport (F1) has the rule not been followed”, implicitly nudging former F1 race director Michael Masi, responsible for controversial decisions at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, in which Hamilton lost the title to Max Verstappen.

At the time, the Red Bull Dutchman managed to overtake the Mercedes rival after the safety car was questionably retracted, which culminated in Verstappen’s title. At Monza, however, the race ended with the safety car, ensuring Max’s victory over Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s Monegasque, therefore, could not attack the Dutch rival. Hamilton, who started from the back of the grid because of a power unit change, finished fifth, behind Spaniard Carlos Sainz, fourth with Ferrari, and Briton George Russell, third with Mercedes.

With the result, Hamilton is sixth in the championship, with 168 points, against 187 for Sainz, fifth, and 203 for teammate Russell, fourth. Verstappen, who leads handily, could be a double champion if he wins the Singapore GP and Leclerc doesn’t score in the Asian stage.

