Pack your bags! Tiktoker claims to be a time traveler and wants to take eight people to the year 2906 – News

You must have already come across the report of some time traveler out there. But, do you have any idea where all these stories full of evidence, conspiracies and warnings come from? Come with us! Assembly/R7

One of the sources of this parallel universe is the YouTube channel ApexTV and the HOUR 7 decided to talk to the creator of the whole thing, surprisingly known as ‘Apex’ Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

‘I don’t give my real name because I don’t feel it’s important in spreading the stories of these people’, justifies Apex, who at first intended to release paranormal videos Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

Until I got an email from a guy who claimed to have come from the year 2026: 'The man initially contacted us via email and sent us the video with his testimony'

Despite the channel having more than 704 thousand subscribers, Apex knows that many internet users doubt the veracity of the stories and took the opportunity to clarify why it preserves the identity of most of the supposed time travelers

‘I’m human too, I have my own thoughts and opinions. However, I choose not to reveal them (the time travelers) publicly, because I want to create an environment where no one is afraid to share a story with us’ Assembly/R7

Unfortunately, none of the channel's staff has ever traveled back in time. But, Apex says that earthly trips are the basis of the channel in search of the testimonies shown

Another point explained during the interview concerns the videos that use lie detectors to attest to the veracity of the time travelers’ information. Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

‘We buy lie detectors online. They connect to my laptop where we run software that monitors heart rate, sweat and breathing pattern’ See also: Time traveler arrested in 2018 passes a lie detector test Assembly/R7

‘Keep in mind that this is not a 100% correct way to tell if someone is telling the truth, but we think it provides a basis for collecting evidence,’ he analyzed. Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

One of the channel's great personalities went viral just after passing a lie detector test promoted by the channel.

Noah Novak claims he came from the year 2030. At age 50, he says he suffers from anorexia and depression. The younger appearance is justified by the fact that he took a rejuvenating drug Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

He already showed up here in the HOUR 7 when he told how the war between the Koreas will be, being interviewed alongside himself 40 years older, revealing that Tupac is alive and nailing Donald Trump's re-election

Noah’s most bombastic revelation was when, under hypnosis, he revealed the deaths of several time travelers, who were slowly revealing a secret government project. That would be why so many people from the future are in 2018 Assembly/R7

According to Apex, recently, Noah was interrogated by an organization that ordered him to stop telling secrets about the future.

In the midst of so many conspiracies, the creator of the channel guarantees that he has never been threatened by any official or secret organization. Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

And if you think ApexTV content is only made up of future travelers in the present, you're wrong: 'We've received a lot of messages from people claiming to be in the future'

The email above, sent from the year 4932, is a good example. The message was written by an unidentified man and had alarming audio attached. Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

The Citizen of the Future reveals that Jaynou Oliver Beck will be the President of the United States in 2082. He will be born in a few days, on September 12

However, Beck will be murdered almost two years later and humanity will somehow collapse. The audio would be an attempt to avoid this Playback/YouTube/ApexTV

And since Apex is in direct contact with the future, does he have any idea what will happen with the channel? 'Some time travelers have said that ApexTV will be a TV station in the future, but of course it's hard to believe'