Palmeiras extends its lead in the Brasileirão; caster in second position continues

The Palmeiras fan closed the 26th round of the Brasileirão with reasons to smile. That’s because Abel Ferreira’s team managed to increase the lead in the lead after winning their game and Flamengo having just drawn. The curious fact is that the championship has a new vice-leader: Internacional, eight points behind the tip.

Coming from three consecutive games without a win (three draws), Verdão entered the round seven points ahead of Fla, then second in the table. The pressure to win was great, mainly because Inter (five points) and Fluminense (six points) had won their games and closed the gap before Alviverde faced Juventude, which is the bottom of the classification.

The 2-1 victory at Allianz Parque took Palmeiras to 54 points, regaining the advantage for the two competitors, also ensuring that they would not decrease the distance to Flamengo (it could drop to four points), which is considered the biggest challenger to the title. . However, the red-black team ended up drawing with Goiás and saw the advantage rise from seven to nine points for the lead.

In this way, Fla is no longer the runner-up in the Brasileirão table, losing the position to Internacional, which became the new pursuer of Verdão in the second position of the championship with eight points of difference. There is a curious detail in this change, because Colorado welcomes Alviverde in the last round, which could turn the game into a “final” if the distance there decreases to two points.

But while Palmeiras is watching the number of rounds drop in the countdown to the Brazilian title, the rotation of vice-leaders is at a frenetic pace. Internacional is the sixth different second place during the “reign” of Palmeiras at the top of the table. Before Colorado, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR already occupied this position in the period.

Verdão accumulates 17 consecutive rounds in the lead of the Brasileirão-2022 (18 in total in this edition) and will stay at least two more for the advantage it has at the tip. The competitor that came closest to touching Abel Ferreira’s team was Timão, who was on point in three rounds (10th, 11th and 16th). The rival, by the way, was the most constant second place, with ten rounds on the tail.

With this additional relief at the end of the 26th round, Alviverde continues with the “12 finals” in mind to seek its 11th Brazilian title. And the next challenge is a classic, on Sunday, at 18:30, against Santos, at Allianz Parque. Another opportunity to maintain this advantage or even increase it depending on the combination of results of the closest competitors in the competition table.

Advantage for the vice leader round by round:

10th round – 1 point (Corinthians)

11th round – 1 point (Corinthians)

12th round – 3 points (Corinthians)

13th round – 3 points (Corinthians)

14th round – 3 points (Corinthians)

15th round – 2 points (Athletico-PR)

16th round – 1 point (Corinthians)

17th round – 2 points (Atlético-MG)

18th round – 4 points (Corinthians)

19th round – 4 points (Corinthians)

20th round – 4 points (Corinthians)

21st round – 6 points (Corinthians)

22nd round – 9 points (Flamengo)

23rd round – 8 points (Fluminense)

24th round – 7 points (Flamengo)

25th round – 7 points (Flamengo)

26th round – 8 points (International)