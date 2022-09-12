Prince Charles: Check out the bizarre and curious quirks of King Charles III

Prince Charles officially became King Charles III minutes after the confirmation of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96. This Monday (12), the new Sovereign sat on the throne for the first time after the ceremony and funeral procession of his mother, one of the many royal protocols until the monarch’s burial.

In addition to the political and social challenges – and the need to overcome the curse that surrounds the reigns of Charles, the new King seems to have another urgency: to repair the worn-out image. The start was not the best: last week, the Sovereign got pissed off at an inkwell and the way he ordered a servant was seen as arrogant.

However, this attitude is already part of the routine of those who live with the now King Charles III. The pen situation is the result of one of the many manias cultivated by the monarch throughout his life. and that need to be solved daily by the great staff that accompanies you.

Some call him arrogant, but there are also those who defend the thesis that the Sovereign suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). According to Dr Drauzio Varella’s website, it is a psychiatric anxiety disorder whose main characteristic is the presence of recurrent attacks of obsessions and compulsions.

Next, Purepeople lists some of the recurring habits and manias in the life of King Charles III!

KING CHARLES III: THE MANIAS OF THE NEW SOVEREIGN

1. Technology-averse, King Charles III communicates with friends and family only through tickets.

2. King Charles III only uses the toilet if the lid is positioned in a specific position. All this because he doesn’t touch the toilet seats.

3. And speaking of toilets… King Charles III only uses one brand of toilet paper.

4. Minutes before King Charles III brushes his teeth, servants must leave an inch of toothpaste on the brush.

5. The act of washing hands is also extremely recurrent in King Charles III’s routine.

6. King Charles III’s pajamas need ironing every morning, as do his shoelaces.

7. King Charles III sends his own bed, as well as furniture and decorations, to the places where he will travel. There are reports that he travels accompanied by a moving truck, which has an orthopedic bed, a radio, toilet seat, rolls of toilet paper, whiskey, water and even paintings.

8. King Charles III doesn’t touch the objects that are in his car and under his worktable, which could explain his reaction to the pen.

9. King Charles III has a mania for talking to the dead, according to biographer Catherine Mayer. He has a habit of visiting the graves of close people who have died just to “catch up”.

10. King Charles III changes his clothes at least five times a day.

11. King Charles III only bathes if the water is warm to hot.

12. According to an unauthorized controversial documentary, Princess Diana would have revealed that then Prince Charles only liked to have sex every three weeks.

13. Every morning for breakfast, King Charles III receives two plums and a glass of juice. He returns one of the fruits to the kitchen and it has to return to the table inside the glass.

14. A boiled egg is part of every meal for King Charles III.

15. And the boiled egg is also the only thing King Charles III dines on – accompanied by a salad and a glass of dry martini.