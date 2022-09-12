Puskas? Goal by bicycle in the 45th minute gives Ponte a victory over São Paulo in the Paulista sub-20; watch video | football

Eliel’s star shone once again in the Campeonato Paulista under-20. With a great bicycle kick in the 45th minute of the second half, he secured Ponte Preta’s 1-0 victory this Sunday afternoon, in Cotia, for the fourth round of Group 23.

After a cross from the left, the attacker dominated in the chest and turned from the edge of the area. Watch the bid in the video below:

By bicycle, Eliel scores for Ponte Preta at 45 min of the 2nd half against São Paulo

It was his 19th goal in 17 games in the competition. Recently, Eliel, 19, signed the contract renewal until January 2025 (previously it ended in January 2024), with termination fines of BRL 22 million for the domestic market and BRL 150 million for abroad.

A Macaca praised the painting made by Eliel on social media:

Eliel has also scored for the professional. In his debut for the top team, he scored the winning goal by 1-0 over Náutico, with a header, in the 39th minute of the second half. See below:

At 39 min of the 2nd half – Eliel da Ponte Preta’s header against Náutico

Bridge almost there; Tricolor on alert

The result in Cotia forwards the classification of Macaca to the quarterfinals of the state. Still undefeated in the third phase, Ponte reached 10 points, leading the group.

1 of 1 Eliel, striker for Ponte Preta, celebrates a goal against São Paulo — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress Eliel, striker for Ponte Preta, celebrates a goal against São Paulo — Photo: Diego Almeida/ PontePress

São Paulo, on the other hand, was parked in the five points and lost the runner-up to Penapolense, with seven, with two rounds to go.