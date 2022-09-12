Putin fires general after defeats in Kharkiv region, says Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sacked General Roman Berdnikov, commander of the Armed Forces’ Western Military District, after Moscow suffered defeats this weekend in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

“New commanders of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces were appointed after a series of defeats applied by the Defense of Ukraine,” the intelligence sector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a post on Telegram.

Still according to the Ukrainian authorities, to maintain “command stability”, Russia appointed Lieutenant General Oleksandr Lapin to replace Berdnikov, who was appointed to the post he held on August 26. He stayed in office for 16 days.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers in a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. That means Kiev’s forces more than tripled their gains in just over 24 hours.

On Saturday (10), Russia announced the withdrawal of troops from the Kharkiv region. The retreat from strategically vital areas in northeastern Ukraine marked Moscow’s biggest battlefield defeat since its forces were forced out of Kiev’s outskirts in March.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balaklia and Izium areas to the neighboring Donetsk region, which is commanded by pro-Russian separatists.

Videos shared on social media by the Ukrainian Armed Forces show soldiers hoisting the country’s flags in different cities recaptured by Kiev’s soldiers.