Queen Elizabeth II saved horse breed and raised cattle

Queen Elizabeth II, passionate about agribusiness, was well known for her passion for horses and dairy farming; Check out!

THE Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.. Royalty is also known for its passion for horses and dairy farming.. Years ago, due to high production costs and low milk prices, Elizabeth II decided to adjust the herdselling some of the ayrshire cowswhich at the time totaled about 300 heads.

You horses have always been considered a special animal for the British royal family, particularly for the queen elizabeth II. The queen has loved horses since she was young. According to The Telegraph, she’s been riding since she was four years old, when he received a Shetland pony named Peggy. And, at 91, she was still riding.

Those who followed her story knew that she liked everything about the equine world: ride, track races and breed thoroughbred horses. For his decades-long dedication, she is recognized as one of the greats in the sport – his horses have won nearly 2,000 races. “My philosophy on racing is simple. I like to breed horses that are faster than other people’s”, summarized the Queen in a documentary for the BBC.

Its dairy herd, in the last update, consisted of about 185 lactating cows, all of them Jersey. Remembering that the introduction of the breed in Brazil came precisely from animals from the creation of the great-great-grandmother queen elizabeth II.

champion lineage

As the owner of a bloodline of thoroughbred racing, Elizabeth II was a true champion. The activity began in 1952, when she inherited the breeding stock from her father, King George VI. The first horse she inherited from her father and one of her best known was Aureole, who, in addition to his good performance on the track, was known as a sire.

From there, through 2022, their horses have won nearly 2,000 races. NoIn the years 1954 and 1957, she was named the Champion Owner of Great Britain, the title given to the horse breeder with the most victories that year..

Visit to Brazil

On her only visit to Brazil, Queen Elizabeth II, who died today at the age of 96, included the Campinas Agronomic Institute (IAC) in its busy agenda to learn about Brazilian research on agriculture.

The visit of the British monarch took place on 7 November 1968 and has been photographed since her arrival. At the IAC, she was introduced to coffee variety development research and other studies, in which the institute remains a world reference.

Still in Campinas, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Fazenda Santa Elisa. The royal couple stayed overnight at Estancia Santa Eudóxia, in the district of Barão Geraldo, where she rode a sorrel named Gorgue. A curious incident marked this passage.

The thoroughbred horse was so agitated in Her Majesty’s presence that it needed to be soothed with Ether.

Queen saved horse breed from extinction

But one breed of horse owes the queen far more than others, as she managed to save her from extinction before it was too late.

The Cleveland Bay is a breed of horse that has provided a lot to humans. Initially they were used as pack animals. In the 17th century in England, they did agricultural work, pulled carriages and even helped soldiers transport objects, carrying artillery during the First World War. Unfortunately, after the conflict, its popularity began to decline. From 1960 onwards, only 4 stallions left in the country.

Just when the race was in a dark phase of its existence, it unexpectedly gained a high-ranking friend. After being informed of the situation, the queen elizabeth II bought a horse named Mulgrave Supremewinner of a show, which was almost sold to the United States. The animal was sent to a stud farm to have purebred and hybrid descendants.

Having the queen by his side also helped to increase the animal’s popularity and Mulgrave Supreme became a household name among breeders. After 15 years, there were at least 36 stallions all over the country. At the time Mulgrave Supreme was used as a stallion, its popularity helped to increase the amount of Cleveland bay horses.

These horses are still rare today — there are among 500 and 800 worldwide. But that number is considered impressive considering they were almost extinct just a few decades ago.

