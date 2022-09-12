Queen Elizabeth II’s wake opens in Edinburgh

The wake of Queen Elizabeth II was open to the public, in Edinburgh, at around 14:45 (Brasília time), for the British to bid farewell to the monarch. The coffin is in St Giles Cathedral in Scotland’s capital.

In a short procession late this morning, King Charles III, Princes Andrew and Edward, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband, followed the approximately one kilometer walk between Holyrood Palace and the cathedral.

According to CNN, the first person in line waited about 12 hours to be able to say goodbye to the queen, who was in power for 70 years. The wake will be open for 24 hours and the expectation is that there will be agglomeration throughout the Scottish dawn.

People begin to enter the wake of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh Image: Playback / BBC

The BBC reported that at around 4pm ET, the royal family will hold a vigil for Elizabeth around the coffin.

The Crown of Scotland — which is usually on display at Edinburgh Castle — was placed on top of the queen’s coffin. The piece, made of gold, silver and precious stones, is used in ceremonies to represent the presence of the sovereign.

According to the BBC, visitors will undergo an “airport-level” inspection. It will not be allowed to photograph or film the visit.

what happens next

Tomorrow the body will be taken to London. Operation Unicorn dictates that the journey must begin at Waverley Station, where the coffin will be placed on the private train that the British royal family has used since 1840.

According to The Daily Mail, authorities are already prepared to deal with the crowds that will gather around the railways to watch the train pass. However, if train travel is not possible, the body will be taken on a flight from Aberdeen airport – it was there that members of the royal family arrived to accompany the queen in her last moments.

The funeral will take place on 19 September at Westminster Abbey in central London. The queen’s body is to be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin is next to where Duke Philip, his parents and his sister Princess Margaret are buried.

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession