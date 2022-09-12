Queen Elizabeth II’s wake opens in Edinburgh

Admin 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

The wake of Queen Elizabeth II was open to the public, in Edinburgh, at around 14:45 (Brasília time), for the British to bid farewell to the monarch. The coffin is in St Giles Cathedral in Scotland’s capital.

In a short procession late this morning, King Charles III, Princes Andrew and Edward, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband, followed the approximately one kilometer walk between Holyrood Palace and the cathedral.

According to CNN, the first person in line waited about 12 hours to be able to say goodbye to the queen, who was in power for 70 years. The wake will be open for 24 hours and the expectation is that there will be agglomeration throughout the Scottish dawn.

People start to enter the wake of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh - Reproduction / BBC - Reproduction / BBC

People begin to enter the wake of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh

Image: Playback / BBC

The BBC reported that at around 4pm ET, the royal family will hold a vigil for Elizabeth around the coffin.

The Crown of Scotland — which is usually on display at Edinburgh Castle — was placed on top of the queen’s coffin. The piece, made of gold, silver and precious stones, is used in ceremonies to represent the presence of the sovereign.

According to the BBC, visitors will undergo an “airport-level” inspection. It will not be allowed to photograph or film the visit.

what happens next

Tomorrow the body will be taken to London. Operation Unicorn dictates that the journey must begin at Waverley Station, where the coffin will be placed on the private train that the British royal family has used since 1840.

According to The Daily Mail, authorities are already prepared to deal with the crowds that will gather around the railways to watch the train pass. However, if train travel is not possible, the body will be taken on a flight from Aberdeen airport – it was there that members of the royal family arrived to accompany the queen in her last moments.

The funeral will take place on 19 September at Westminster Abbey in central London. The queen’s body is to be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin is next to where Duke Philip, his parents and his sister Princess Margaret are buried.

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession

Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

1 / 12

Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

King Charles III accompanies procession of the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

two / 12

King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Princess Anne accompanies the procession of the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

3 / 12

Princess Anne escorts the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III accompanies procession of Queen Elizabeth II's body - Reproduction / BBC

4 / 12

King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Reproduction / BBC

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland - Sep 12, 2022 - Oli Scarff/AFP

5 / 12

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland

12.Sep.2022 – Oli Scarff/AFP

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

6 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Getty Images

7 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Reproduction / BBC

8 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Reproduction / BBC

9 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Reproduction / BBC

Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral - Reproduction / BBC

10 / 12

Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body arrives at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

11 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles - Reproduction / BBC

12 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles

Reproduction / BBC

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Young man curses Prince Andrew during funeral procession

A young Scotsman shouted curses at Prince Andrew during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved