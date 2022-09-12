RAM Plus causes slowdowns on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and other Samsung phones – Tecnoblog

THE RAM Plus arrived at the end of last year with the promise of offering a stray in the performance of cell phones from Samsung. But the feature has become a thorn in the side of users: according to reports spread over the internet, the feature is causing slowdowns in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and on other smartphones.

Owners of Galaxy S22 Ultra and other Samsung phones complain of slowness with RAM Plus (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Complaints come from different sources. Zachary Kew-Denniss of Android Policesaid he noticed a slowdown in the animations of a Galaxy S22 Ultra unit with an Exynos 2200 chip. The smartphone was even slower than his Galaxy S21 Ultra, which had not yet received an update with RAM Plus.

Quickly, Kew-Denniss disabled the feature and noticed a significant performance improvement. The same happened with another unit of the Galaxy S20 and another of a Galaxy M53 5G. But this is not the only case: other users are also complaining about the same problem.

“I have a Galaxy A52 5G. After the Android 12 update I had 6GB RAM Plus and my phone was very slow, stuttering,” he said. Mandrei95 in May via Reddit. “But after selecting 2GB of virtual RAM, it runs smoothly.”

The incident also hit the Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon. In July, the user CGGamer stated that he has always had problems with animations since he bought the cell phone. But after RAM Plus was reduced, the user noticed performance improvements:

“Today, I tried messing with the RAM Plus feature and reduced it to 2GB. It seems to have worked, the lag I have now experienced has all but disappeared,” he reported. “I finally feel like I have a flagship smartphone.”

Samsung Galaxy A33 and other phones have the option to choose the amount of virtual RAM (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

But what is behind these slowdowns?

RAM Plus began to be released to users in September 2021, with the promise of offering an extra breath of mobile performance. After all, the feature is able to borrow some of the storage to expand the RAM. Thus, the smartphone has more resources to run apps in multitasking.

But, as has been reported in recent months, this is not quite the reality. And the answer comes from another post on Reddit, where the user H-banGG explains that by disabling virtual memory, apps will be forced to stay in RAM only. Also, RAM is faster memory than storage.

“Samsung has implemented the feature for people who use many apps at the same time and want to keep them all open at the same time,” he said. H-banGG.

How to disable virtual RAM on Samsung phones?

For now, Samsung doesn’t offer a button to disable RAM Plus. This option will only be available to users with the release of One UI 5, which should start rolling out to the public in the coming weeks. But it is possible to reduce the amount of virtual RAM with a few taps:

Open the mobile settings; Access battery and performance settings; Enter the RAM memory menu and access the “RAM Plus” option; Reduce the amount to 2 GB.

Another option is to disable everything completely, which requires a little more technical knowledge. To do this, just run the following command line on your computer via ADB – at your own risk:

‌adb shell settings put global ram_expand_size_list 0,1,2,4,6,8

Then, just access the RAM Plus settings through the phone’s settings, choose the “0 GB” option and restart it.

With information: Android Police