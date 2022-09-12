Record anchor puts Edu Ribeiro in a tight skirt with his wife

Eleandro Passaia ‘caught’ the Record journalist using a relationship app during the Balanço Geral

During the last edition of General Balance Sheetwhich aired this Monday, 12, Eleandro Passaiamorning anchor record received a surprise visit from Edu Ribeirowhich debuted at Speak Brazil beside Mariana Godoy right after the police newspaper. Despite the journalists adopting a more serious profile during the news, the two had a fun moment live.

Edu Ribeiro simulated that he was using a live relationship app and Eleandro Passaia joked that he would tell everything to the journalist’s wife, who has been married to Kátia Santin for a few years.

“Do you have a relationship app?”, asked Passaia, putting her colleague in a tight fit.. “No, you’re crazy, Dona Kátia kills me boy, I’m married and Dona Bruna lets you have it?“, replied the journalist, citing the wife of the head of the Balanço Geral.

“it’s not my people [o celular]I just got this phone number from one of our film reporters. See Caroline here? This is one of the most common dating apps, I think you know it from home”, continued Edu Ribeiro.

“I don’t know, don’t come with this talk that I know”, justified the new holder of Fala Brasil. “But the big question is the following, you make an appointment, you think you will find Beatriz here, 22 years old, and you get there at the scene and there are 3 armed men and Fala Brasil is coming soon to teach you not to fall for the scam of this gang“, continued Edu, inviting the public to see one of the exclusive morning reports, which was reformulated with his arrival.

“Our role here, that of Passaia, mine, of Mariana Godoy, in our Fala Brasil is to alert you, to open your eyes, because Record’s journalism nucleus has mapped out where these gangs attack the most”, said the former. -Spectacular Sunday.

“I’m going to return the cell phone to the camera now”, said Edu, stressing that the cell phone he had in his hands did not belong to him. “I know it’s from the camera. Hey Kátia, my friend Kátia, Edu’s wife, later I’ll send you a message, tell you what I saw on his cell phone”, joked Eleandro Passaia, ending the participation of his new “neighbor” in the Record grid.