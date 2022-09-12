Renato M. Prado detonates sock “Dirty and disloyal”

Credit: Reproduction

After another part of the Brasileirão Serie A round, a move caught attention this Sunday morning. In the match between Avaí x Athletico, Fernandinho’s move with Pottker in the match was very contested. Especially because VAR didn’t expel the Hurricane player. The move displeased Renato Maurício Prado, who wasted no time in criticizing the player. Calling him “dirty and disloyal”.

However, not only did he criticize the Athletico player, but also compared him with other athletes from the Brasileirão Serie A. For Renato Maurício Prado, Fernandinho is showing himself to be as disloyal as other players in the national competition. The players are Fagner, from Corinthians, and Felipe Melo, from Fluminense.

After qualifying in Libertadores, Athletico returned to use its holders in the Brasileirão Série A. Even so, it was not possible to win three points against Avaí, away from home. The duel marked only the 5th participation of Fernandinho in the championship. The fourth as proprietor. In the tournament the player has 1 assist and two yellow cards.

Returning from Manchester City to the Brasileirão Serie A, Fernandinho is the great name of Felipão’s team. A leadership that has drawn attention on the field to the team that returned to the Libertadores final after 17 years. The Hurricane team is now trying to gain spaces within the Brasileirão Serie A. With the tie, the team was sixth with 43 points.

The Brasileirão continues with more games in this round. Renato Maurício Prado’s team will play this Sunday at 7pm. Flamengo faces Goiás, away from home. Fernandinho and Felipão’s Hurricane returns next weekend, against Cuiabá, at home.