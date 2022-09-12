Renzo Gracie immobilizes man in US subway after suffering prejudice

Jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie was involved in a riot in the New York subway, in the United States. According to the Chok Lab page, the fighter would have been offended by a man, who made a bigoted demonstration.

Images that circulate on the networks show the Brazilian immobilizing a man on the ground and controlling him with a iu-jitsu blow, a modality that Renzo’s family helped to spread in Brazil and in the world. The episode took place last week. According to the page, the man would have insulted Gracie for seeing him speaking in Portuguese on the subway. Afterwards, the boy would have said that there could only be spoken in English.

The jiu-jitsu fighter would have called the boy a racist. Tempers were heated and the two got into a fight.

Renzo Gracie subdues man in NY Subway after being attacked for speaking portuguese pic.twitter.com/rDpWsiLZjj — Real Press MMA (@RealPressMMA) September 7, 2022

The Brazilian controlled the man on the ground, stabilized the situation and fitted a katagatame, where he released it only when the boy asked “sorry” and said he “couldn’t breathe anymore”.

Renzo has not officially commented. However, the Brazilian commented on the publication and denied that there was a fight between him and the boy: “There was no fight… an educational moment”.