RMP questions Cebolinha football in Flamengo: ‘Has he become the new Luan?’

Hired for more than R$70 million and received as a star at Flamengo, striker Everton Cebolinha had another discreet performance in the 1-1 draw against Goiás, this Sunday (11), for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Diego opened the scoring for Esmeraldino, but Matheus França left everything the same and kept the unbeaten record of Dorival Júnior’s team, now with 18 games. With the tie, Fla stopped at 45 points and dropped to third position.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha criticized the performance of the famous reserve strikers against Goiás. In RMP’s opinion, Marinho and Cebolinha again disappointed in the front line and do not live up to the investment and expectations invested. The journalist highlighted that, since he was elected best player at the 2019 Copa América, Cebolinha has declined.

“Marinho and Cebolinha, who many say would start in 90% of the teams, didn’t play at all. Marinho even had a spark in other games, but Cebolinha is a disheartening thing. nothing, he hadn’t played anything at Benfica and he isn’t playing anything at Flamengo.”

“Could it be that Cebolinha is the new Luan, who was elected the best player in the 2017 Libertadores and hasn’t played anything else? RMP.

“The balance is more mediatic than practical. This sequence was a great opportunity to show good football, since Dorival set up this second team, he has already played at least five games as a starter, he should have started to earn more” , added the columnist for UOL.

Rocha stated that Flamengo’s reserve attack duo has been lacking, which overwhelms Pedro and Gabigol in the squad. According to him, despite being one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history, Cebolinha has only had a good moment since he arrived at Ninho do Urubu.

“Marinho and Cebolinha together don’t yield anything is very heavy, especially Cebolinha, who arrived hired at golden weight and is a nullity. It doesn’t follow, it doesn’t create, it gets in the way, it’s unfortunate Cebolinha so far, he only scored the third goal Flamengo against São Paulo”, he said, referring to the last goal of the 3-1 victory over Tricolor in the first semifinal game of the Copa do Brasil.

