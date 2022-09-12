Roku OS receives version 11.5 with more features to the user in Brazil

This Monday (12), Roku OS received a new update to version 11.5, with a series of news for the user in Brazil. It arrives with the application of several new features, available to Roku devices in the country for the next few months. The intention of the update is to offer a more practical and efficient experience for discovering and accessing content and streaming. The list of changes includes improvements to search results, improvements to syncing with audio devices, and new visual tools for voice commands. “We are in the golden age of streaming with shows and movies being released all the time, which we know can sometimes leave consumers not knowing what to watch. By customizing the way our users connect with their favorite content and offering more ways to discover and access it to watch it right away or save it for later, we give them more tools to see what they want even easier.”











Preston Smally







Vice President of Consumer Products

main news





Among the changes in the search results is the display of visual resources for searches, through Roku Search, such as images linked to movies and TV shows. In addition, there will be an updated layout on the title detail pages, with a “Save” button, cast and crew photos, in addition to the channel list organized to find that attraction easier. On the sound side, Roku has implemented improvements in A/V sync with connected audio devices and for private listening. In the first case, it is a calibration tool for greater fluidity of soundbars and AVRs. In the second, there is an intelligent adjustment of the app based on the type of Bluetooth headset connected.

















ios

25 Aug

















Tech

20 June

