‘Round 6’ seeks to make history at the Emmy Awards

Korean series “Round 6” will face fierce competition at Monday’s Emmy Awards, where it has the opportunity to make history and take home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series.

But the Netflix phenomenon will have to surpass the award-winning “Succession”, which follows a powerful family whose members conspire with each other and leads the competition with 25 nominations.

“This HBO giant is very difficult to face,” said Pete Hammond, a columnist for Deadline.

Hammond is betting that the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series will go to Lee Jung-jae, the protagonist of “Round 6”, who would become the first winner of this award for a performance in a foreign language.

The South Korean series took home four trophies at last week’s Creative Emmys, in which several of the technical categories are distributed.

Zendaya, who in 2020 became the youngest best actress winner for her role in “Euphoria” (HBO), is set to repeat.

Best Comedy Series looks like a sure-fire goal for “Ted Lasso” Season 2 (AppleTV+). In it, Jason Sudeikis – who can repeat his win from last year – plays an optimistic American who becomes coach of an English football team.

Jean Smart is the frontrunner for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in “Hacks,” in which she plays a Las Vegas comedian forced to reinvent herself on stage.

In the miniseries category, four of the five nominees are works inspired by real scandals. But it’s the tragicomic satire “The White Lotus,” which tackles the environmental hypocrisy of a Hawaiian luxury hotel, that appears to be a favorite among pundits.

“I think it’s almost guaranteed that Michael Keaton will be named Best Actor in a Miniseries” for his role in “Dopesick,” predicts Hammond. Critics also anticipate an award for Amanda Seyfried for her role in “The Dropout.”

Organized at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the awards ceremony will return to all its splendor with a red carpet and star parade, after two editions marked by the pandemic. It will be hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, known for “Kenan & Kel” and “Saturday Night Live”.

Check out the list of nominees in the main categories:

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Rupture” (Apple TV+)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hack” (HBO)

“The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Rupture”

Christopher Walken, “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Colin Firth, “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Toni Collette, “The Ladder”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

