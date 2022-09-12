Round helps, Inter rises to second in the Brasileirão and sees dream of the title possible: “Acreditamos” | International

The 26th round of the Brasileirão was good for Inter. On Saturday, the team made use of the local factor and defeated Cuiabá by 1 to 0. The following day, the “drying” worked. Flamengo and Corinthians tied with Goiás and São Paulo, respectively, and Colorado took second place. But the team aspires to more than that and sees the dream of the title as possible.

Colorado, which turned on the alert earlier this year due to the turbulent work of Alexander Medina, has already shooed away any risk of relegation. Mano Menezes landed in Beira-Rio, put in solid work and aimed high. The team reached 46 points in the general classification, eight of the leader Palmeiras, and is the leader of the return, with 16 points in seven games.

– I think that, when we were in the top positions, we had nothing else but to feel confident, but the size of the ambition starts to be measured now. How much are we able to do? We cannot be satisfied with what we have already achieved – said Mano Menezes.

This group can do more. To advance even further, to aspire to something of the greatness of Inter, we have to be among the first and want to be champions again” — Mano Menezes, Inter coach

On his Instagram account, Mano put the leaderboard and the request for the fan to believe: “Up, colorado fan”?

Abel Ferreira’s team has 54 points. There are eight to discount in the remaining 12 rounds. The last match is precisely the direct confrontation with Palmeiras in Beira-Rio. If the distance is up to three, Inter will be able to grab the coveted conquest.

– It is a process of evolution, a ladder that we climb. The fan needs to believe because we believe. Step by step, with patience, being lucid with what has happened. We have good things to reap up front – completed striker Pedro Henrique.

The focus on reducing the distance to Palmeiras resumes this Tuesday afternoon, when the re-performance takes place at the Gigante Park Training Center. The next match in Colorado will be against Atlético-GO, at 8 pm on Monday, at Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia.

