RTX 4090 should go on sale in October; see dates

The imminent announcement of the new generation of boards from NVIDIA is closer than ever, and now, a new rumor from the forum editor chipwell states that GPUs with Ada Lovelace architecturewill gradually hit the market in the coming weeks, starting with the RTX 4090.

The RTX 4090 arrives to be the flagship of the green side and it should be the first video card of the RTX 40XX line to be announced during the NVIDIA conference at GTC at the end of this month. The model, however, should only be launched on the market in mid-October.

According to recent rumors, the GPU should have more than 16,000 CUDA cores, 128 stream processors, 2235 Mhz clock, 24 GB of VRAM and TDP in the 450W range. In the future, there is still the expectation that an even more powerful version will be released: the RTX 4090 Ti, which could have up to 48 GB of VRAM memory.

The second most powerful card in the hierarchy, the RTX 4080, would arrive in November. In addition to some details already leaked, such as the AD103-300 chip, with 10,240 CUDA cores, 224 ROPs, 80 stream multiprocessors, and 240W TDP, the board must have two variants with differences in the amount of VRAM memory.

Source: Unsplash

The rumor points to a version with 16 GB and TGP of 340W and another model with only 12 GB and TGP of 285W. Because there are differences regarding consumption, it is expected that this will also reverberate in the final performance of GPUs in games and professional applications.

With a launch scheduled for December, the RTX 4070 would be the last of the line to be launched in 2022. Considered a kind of Improved RTX 3070 Ti, the GPU has 6144 CUDA cores and up to 56 stream multiprocessors, as well as 160 ROPs and 46 MB of L2 cache. The 10GB memory uses the GDDR6X standard, clocks at 18Gbps and has a 160-bit interface. The TDP will be 300W.

Finally, the RTX 4060 should only be announced in January, in the CES 2023, and no details were revealed. We can expect the announcement of the new RTX at NVIDIA’s presentation at GTC on September 20th.