Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with leaders of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament and heads of parliamentary factions at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 07, 2022.

Seven Russian deputies from St. Petersburg are calling for the removal of the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. Lawmakers on Friday sent an official letter to the country’s lower house, in which they described that hostilities in Ukraine “put the security of Russia and its citizens at risk, as well as the economy”.

The deputies also point out that the war failed to stop NATO – on the contrary, it caused the alliance to expand across Eastern Europe – and suggest that Putin be removed for treason against the nation, according to article 93 of the country’s Constitution.

A direct letter to Putin was also written by lawmakers. “His rhetoric of intolerance and aggression has plunged Russia back into the Cold War,” the deputies said. “Russia has returned to fear and hatred, threatening the whole world with nuclear weapons,” they describe.

“We ask you to step down from office, because your views and your management model are completely outdated and impede the development of Russia and our human potential,” the deputies declare directly to Putin.

Despite the demonstrations, the autocratic character of the country’s president will not only prevent any measure to remove him from office, but will also punish the deputies. One of them, Alexei Gorinov, for example, was sentenced in July to seven years in prison for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

“It’s a brave act,” says Mikhail Lobanov of Putin’s opposition. “Unfortunately, I’m sure that in today’s Russia they will have big problems. Of course, today millions of people in our country are dissatisfied, but they are afraid to talk, write and publish about it.”