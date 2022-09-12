Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are the stars of The Fall Guy

After “The Gray Man”, Ryan Gosling bets on new action projects. Alongside him is Emily Blunt and David Leitch, from the recent “Bullet Train”.

With its premiere scheduled for March 2024, “The Fall Guy” is the new project from Universal Pictures and 87North. Inspired by the action series of the 80’s, the film has already secured Ryan Gosling as a great protagonist and, it is now known, Emily Blunt for a prominent role by his side. Both actors are no strangers to action, with Emily Blunt having appeared on “Edge of Tomorrow” as early as 2014.

the original story of “The Fall Guy” follows the story of a Hollywood stuntman, Colt Seavers, who along with his work also entered the world of bounty hunter when he didn’t have filming projects. Although without many details revealed, it is expected that the film will follow a similar story.

The adaptation of the story for the big screen is being done by Drew Pearce (“Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”), while David Leitch (“Bullet Train” and “John Wick”) is confirmed as director. Still with only two names confirmed in the cast, according to Leitch the production is scheduled to start in October, in Australia. According to the director, the film will bring together the experiences of several people involved in the project, including his own; before moving behind the camera, Leitch was a stuntman and stunt coordinator on several Hollywood productions.

The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz and Glen A. Larson, the creator of the original series “The Fall Guy”. Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing via 87North, and Gosling and Guymon Casady will produce via Entertainment 360.

TRAILER | RYAN GOSLING’S LAST ACTION MOVIE

Do you like to see Ryan Gosling in action movies?