Samsung Notes receives update that fixes data sync bug

Samsung has released yet another update to its Notes app. This time, the focus was on fixing a bug that caused problems with syncing note data through Smart Switch. In practice, the bug happened when transferring notes from one device to another, when changing Galaxy devices, using Smart Switch instead of Samsung Cloud functionality.

The bug still repeatedly sent a notification to the user that the notes could not be synced online. This update tends to change the scenario and prevent this from appearing again. The new version of the application just applies this fix, without any other modification to the user. In other words, if you are not going to use Smart Switch data synchronization for a while, you will not need to urgently apply the update on your phone.

Unlike what happened at the beginning of July this year, for example, when the tool for Galaxy devices received a series of new tools and more editing options, in edition 4.3.14.39. The Samsung Notes update has been made available directly from the Galaxy Store – the official app store of the Korean manufacturer. You can find the download page directly from this link. Have you ever suffered from this glitch by Samsung’s note-taking app? Was the issue fixed with the update? Report it to us in the space below.

