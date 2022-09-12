Santos fans revolt with Lisca’s speech and ‘promises’ after defeat to Ceará: “Individuals”

Santos is far from enjoying a good moment in its season. After being eliminated from the other competitions, remaining only in the fight for the Brazilian Championship and changing commanders a few times during the year, the team from Baixada Santista had an obligation to perform well in the Brasileirão.

However, at no time since her arrival, Lisca managed to convince the fan to hope for a good season. After another defeat, this time to Ceará, the coach took responsibility, but he pointed out individual errors, which, according to the commander, are regrettable.

“In the second, in addition to losing the ball, we made the wrong choice, a simple ball and Zé was attentive and took advantage of it. Failures are individual, but the responsibility lies with the coach. The coach is the one who selects and launches a player, and I need to accept these mistakes along with the players who fail, mistakes that are regrettable.“, says the coach.

According to journalist Lucas Musetti, against Palmeiras, Lisca should start the game with Nathan on the side, instead of putting him in the second half, but the teacher does not confirm anything: “I certainly say that we have to change our posture and find a more solid and aggressive team”commented in a press conference.

On the web, the fans are increasingly impatient with the coach’s speeches and promises: “The best change would be his departure!!”, “He goes with Ângelo, against Palmeiras away from home, to finish burning the guy in the post-game”, “I think trying not to lose would be a change.”said some netizens.