Santos president manifests himself after Lisca’s departure: “I told the players to have more focus”

Andrés Rueda, president of the saints, manifested himself this Monday afternoon after the departure of coach Lisca. After the meeting with the coach, the manager revealed that he had a conversation with the players and demanded “more focus” from the athletes.

“As already announced, Lisca is no longer the coach. We have a very difficult game on Sunday and I’d rather err on the side of action than omission. After announcing the decision, I had a frank conversation with the players, telling them to focus more on their grandiosity. that is Santos”, wrote Rueda in the Twitter.

As found out by Sports Gazette, Lisca’s departure came from the coach himself, who saw no evolution in the work. The coach met with Rueda and the parties thought it best to end the relationship before the classic against Palmeiras.

For Santos, Lisca had an advantage of 37.5%, with two wins, three draws and three defeats. The coach’s relationship with the crowd had been strained since the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá, in the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With Orlando Ribeiro as interim coach, Santos will face Palmeiras next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The classic will be played at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP).

