Sao Paulo vs Inter LIVE (0-1) | 09/12/2022

Admin 4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

19:25 an hour ago

49′ END OF GAME

19:24 an hour ago

47′ ON THE BEAM!

Carol hits the beam. Rafa brakes almost to score on the rebound, but referee gives her a touch of dominance.

19:21 an hour ago

46′

Cacau risks a cross kick, the ball explodes in defense and goes to a corner.

19:20 an hour ago

45′ +4

Let’s go to 49.

19:19 an hour ago

44′

São Paulo tries to play in the area. Inter’s defense departs.

19:16 an hour ago

40′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Dani Silva.

19:13 2 hours ago

37′ CATCH MAYARA!

Micaelly goes for a free kick, but Mayara defends with her feet and saves Inter from suffering a draw.

19:11 2 hours ago

36′ PENALTY!

Yaya gets a penalty.

19:10 2 hours ago

35′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

19:09 2 hours ago

34′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Maressa.

19:08 2 hours ago

32′

São Paulo takes a free-kick in the area, Inter’s defense sends it to a corner.

19:07 2 hours ago

30′ Substitution at Inter 🔄

19:06 2 hours ago

30′ CARLA!

Fabi Simões receives, enters the area and shoots. Carla makes a beautiful save.

19:04 2 hours ago

28′

São Paulo attacks from the right with Travalão. Inter’s defense leaves for a corner.

19:02 2 hours ago

27′

Fê Palermo crosses, Inter’s defense leaves.

19:02 2 hours ago

26′

Lelê invades the penalty area and finishes with great force. Ball goes up too much and goes over the tricolor goal.

19:00 2 hours ago

25′

Cacau gets the leftover ball dispute in the colorada area and risks a long shot, but sends it out.

18:582 hours ago

23′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

18:562 hours ago

19′ Substitution at Inter 🔄

18:522 hours ago

17′

Now it was Fê Palermo’s turn to cross, but Inter’s defense pushes away again. Corner for Sao Paulo.

18:512 hours ago

16′

Micaelly makes a good play, invades the area and takes a risk. The ball explodes in Inter’s defense.

18:492 hours ago

14′

Naná risks the cross, but Inter’s defense pushes away.

18:482 hours ago

12′

São Paulo’s team recovers the ball and Fê Palermo tries to play with Micaelly, but Inter’s defense is more efficient and pushes away.

18:452 hours ago

09′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Isabela Capelinha.

18:412 hours ago

06′

Travalão crosses, the ball deflects in defense and goes out for a corner.

18:372 hours ago

02′

Smile falls after shock in the area and is left feeling. Athlete receives medical care.

18:352 hours ago

00′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

18:352 hours ago

00′ STARTED AGAIN

Ball rolling in the second stage.

18:19 2 hours ago

46′ End of 1st Half

Sao Paulo 0x1 Inter.

18:18 2 hours ago

45′ +1

Let’s go to 46.

18:18 2 hours ago

44′

Dani crosses but throws it straight out.

18:172 hours ago

43′

Millene starts in the middle and opens with Fabi Simões on the right, but the player suffers the tricolor cut.

18:133 hours ago

39′

Duda Sampaio does the lifting on the dead ball and Naná takes it in a corner.

18:10 3 hours ago

37′

Fê Palermo kicks, but the ball explodes in Inter’s defense.

18:09 3 hours ago

36′

New corner for São Paulo.

18:08 3 hours ago

35′

Corner for Sao Paulo. The tricolors asked for a penalty in the bid, but the referee ordered them to continue.

18:08 3 hours ago

33′

Shasha manages to bring the ball up to São Paulo, but Inter makes the cut.

18:03 3 hours ago

28′

Dani risks a long shot on the left and Mayara makes a save.

18:00 3 hours ago

27′ MAYARA!

São Paulo responds with Naná, but goalkeeper Colorada makes the save. Corner for Tricolor.

17:593 hours ago

25′ GOOOOL DO INTERNATIONAL ⚽️

Duda takes the leftovers and crosses. Deviation happens in the middle, Maii Maii takes it first and sends the ball over the opposing goalkeeper to open the score of the match!

17:563 hours ago

23′ FUCKED!

The ball is left for Shasha in the area, but at the time of the kick she misses and catches the ball’s ear.

17:553 hours ago

22′

Fê Palermo tries to enter the area, but is disarmed. Corner for Tricolor.

17:533 hours ago

18′ ON THE BEAM!

Maiara risks a long shot and sends the ball to the goalkeeper Carlinha’s post.

17:503 hours ago

16′ TRICOLOR BLITZ!

Micaelly steals the ball at the entrance of the area, comes face to face with the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the opponent’s hands. On the rebound, the player passes to Rafa Travalão to finish, but the goalkeeper makes our save.

17:473 hours ago

12′ ALMOST!

In the charge, Micaelly kicks straight into the goal and the ball passes dangerously, but goes out.

17:453 hours ago

12′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Isabela.

17:443 hours ago

11′

Dangerous foul for São Paulo.

17:423 hours ago

09′

Rafa Travalão receives on the right and kicks. The ball explodes in Inter’s defense.

17:413 hours ago

08′

Inter have a chance on the corner, but Yaya pushes the danger away.

17:393 hours ago

07′

Corner for Inter.

17:393 hours ago

06′ UUUUH

After a corner kick, Fê Palermo climbs and deflects with danger. The ball passes close to the goal and goes out.

17:383 hours ago

06′

Corner for Sao Paulo.

17:383 hours ago

05′

Fê Palermo shoots, the ball deflects midway and stays alive in the area. Colored defense departs again.

17:363 hours ago

04′

Fê Palermo crosses, but the Colorada defense pushes away.

17:353 hours ago

03′

Naná tries to cross, but plays straight through the back line.

17:323 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling in Morumbi.

17:283 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Playing the national anthem!

17:203 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

17:153 hours ago

⏱’ Girls climbing!

Mayara; Capelinha, Bruna Benitez, Sorriso and Isabela; Juliana, Duda, Maiara; Fabi Simões, Millene and Lelê.

17:05 4 hours ago

⏱’ Tricolor climbed!

Carla Maria; Fê Palermo, Pardal, Thais and Dani; Maressa, Yaya and Micaelly, Naná, Shasha and Travalão.

16:274 hours ago

⏱’ Arbitration

12:588 hours ago

When is the game São Paulo vs Internacional and how to follow LIVE?

12:53 8 hours ago

How and where to watch the game São Paulo vs Internacional and LIVE

In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between São Paulo vs Internação will be broadcast live on SporTV and Eleven Sports.

12:488 hours ago

Possible lineup of Internacional

May (Gabi Barbieri); Capelinha, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Isabela; Ju Ferreira, Duda Sampaio and Maiara; Fabi Simões, Millene Fernandes and Lelê.

12:438 hours ago

Situation of the Colored Girls

For this match, Inter will count on the return of goalkeeper Gabi Barbieri, who won bronze with the Brazilian team at the U-20 World Cup. Strikers Priscila and Mileninha, who also participated in the campaign, were not related due to physical problems. The list of absences also includes Zóio and Djeni, who are recovering from surgeries to correct injuries, are out.

12:38 8 hours ago

Sao Paulo likely lineup

Carla; Fê Palermo, Pardal, Thais Regina and Dani; Vitória Yayá (Formiga), Maressa and Micaelly; Naná, Shasha and Rafa Travalão.

12:33 8 hours ago

Situation of the Tricolors

For the clash against Inter, coach Lucas Piccinato will have the return of midfielder Vitória Yayá, who was with the Brazilian team in the dispute of the U-20 World Cup and should return to the starting lineup. In addition to her, were also in Costa Rica: the sides Ravena and Ana Clara and the forward Dudinha.

12:28 8 hours ago

Teams in the 1st phase

12:23 8 hours ago

change of location

12:18 8 hours ago

WORTH A SPOT IN THE FINAL!

The second finalist of the Brazilian Women’s Championship will be announced this Monday (12), when São Paulo and Internacional will play their semifinal return match, starting at 5:30 pm, at Morumbi.

12:13 9 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Santos prioritizes Argentine coach Beccacece to replace Lisca

Hours after hearing Lisca’s resignation, Santos already has Plan A: Sebastián Beccacece. The Argentine coach …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved