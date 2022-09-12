SDC22: Samsung confirms event that focus on SmartThings platform

Over the past week, Samsung has announced that it will host the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC22), its event for developers and creators, in San Francisco on October 12. The annual conference will take place in a hybrid format – in person and virtual – and will focus on the company’s plans to evolve the SmartThings platform. The company also plans to talk about how it will collaborate with professionals to build next-generation connected experiences.

Samsung will be showing updates to its software, services and platforms throughout SDC22, as well as displaying its vision for the call. Calm Technology. This is a concept in which devices connect seamlessly to deliver an instant and smarter consumer experience. Attendees will be able to see the keynote speech by Samsung Electronics Vice President, CEO and Head of the Experience (DX) Division (DX) at Samsung Electronics, Jong-Hee Han, and will also have access to sessions on tools such as Bixby, One UI 5, SmartThings, Samsung Wallet and Tizen, for example.

One of the latest news released for the SmartThings platform occurred at the beginning of this month of September, when the integration of Philips Hue music synchronization was announced. What are your expectations for the Samsung event aimed at developers and creators? What else do you expect to see at the conference next October? Tell us in the space below.

