See how to earn up to R$ 550.00 with the PicPay app: complete step by step!

PicPay is a fintech that focuses on offering financial services and, nowadays, already has the adhesion of several Brazilians to its application. Thus, one of the reasons why so many people use the company’s services may be the fact that fintech offers various types of incentives. As one of the incentives, we can mention, for example, the possibilities that PicPay customers have to earn money through the application.

Therefore, it is currently possible for customers to generate money in three ways, each with its own rules and specifics. Because of this, in today’s article you will find more details about each of them. See more below.

Make money with the PicPay app

The first way PicPay customers can earn money is by depositing money into the account and letting it run for a while. This is because the fintech digital wallet can generate an estimated yield of 105% of the CDI, higher than savings and higher than the digital account of many other digital banks or fintechs.

Thus, for this option, it is enough to deposit the amount, which must be a maximum of R$ 100 thousand to benefit from the income.

Also, another way is through cashback. In this case, the PicPay app user can take advantage of some options, such as shopping at exclusive stores, paying receipts or paying at physical locations that are fintech partners. Typically, PicPay notifies customers about available cashback promotions.

It is therefore possible to receive up to 10% cashback with respect to purchases using your credit card, or a refund of up to 20% when it comes to payments in installments. However, you need to check if the promotions are active.

Finally, the last way is by referring friends to use the application. In this way, for every 1 referred friend who opens an account on PicPay, there is the possibility of winning R$ 10, with a limit of 55 friends, which can generate a balance of up to R$ 550. To read more about the rules of this modality , go to: https://bityli.com/wwqtvIgm.

download the app

The account in the PicPay app can be created for free by those interested. To do so, it is necessary to download the fintech application. To find out more information about the digital account and access the links to download the app, you can access the official page: https://www.picpay.com/site.

