Shows of the Week: The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres; see schedule!

This week, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will be able to check out the premiere of the 5th season of the series. In Brazil, the production is broadcast by Paramount Plus and, therefore, arrives here next Sunday (18).

With Elisabeth Moss in the spotlight, the new episodes, still based on the work of Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, will show the dissident June still on her run. As the last season showed, the character managed to free herself from the current oppression she suffered and now seeks revenge for all the suffering caused in her life.

In addition to Moss, the cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Max Minghella as Nick, Samira Wiley as Moira and Amanda Brugel as Rita. Blue.

This Monday (12), TNT broadcasts the 74th Emmy Awards, whose main nominations include the series Severance (Apple TV+), Better Call Saul (AMC), euphoria (HBO), Barry (HBO), Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), ozark (Netflix), What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Stranger Things (Netflix) and round 6 (Netflix). Who is your crowd going to?

There are other productions in dispute, such as miniseries and reality shows. In addition, several established artists can receive the statuette tonight for their performances in certain television episodes. This is the case of Donald Glover, Nicholas Hoult, Steven Martin, Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Brosnahan, Issa Rae, Kaley Cuoco, Jason Bateman, Lee Jun-jae, Brian Cox, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.

Below, you can check the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (12/09)

74th Emmy Awards — broadcast in Brazil by TNT

Industry — unreleased episode (2×7)

Kevin Can F**k Himself — unreleased episode (2×5)

Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers — unreleased episode (1×6)

Minamdang Coffee — never-before-seen episodes on Netflix (1×13 and 1×14)

Ada Batista, Scientist — Season 3 premiere on Netflix

Tuesday (13/09)

Cyberpunk: Mercenaries — season 1 premiere on Netflix

The Come Up — Season 1 premiere on Freeform

The Patient — never-before-seen episode on Hulu (1×4)

Queen Sugar — unreleased episode (7×2)

Wednesday (14/09)

Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens — season 1 premiere on Netflix

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Disappearance in Norway — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix

Our Mother’s Crimes — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix

stargirl — unreleased episode (3×3)

Archer — unreleased episode (13×4)

brassic — unreleased episode (4×2)

Welcome to Wrexham — unreleased episode (1×7)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — never-before-seen episode on Disney Plus (3×8), season finale

Grown-ish — unreleased episode (5×9)

Thursday (15/09)

atlanta — Season 4 premiere on FX

Vampire Academy — Season 1 premiere on Peacock

BASTARD!! — season 2 premiere on Netflix

Holy — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Sniffing New Worlds — season 2 premiere on Netflix

Fatih Terim: Football Legend — season 1 premiere on Netflix

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes — never-before-seen episode on Disney Plus (1×5)

The Good Fight — unreleased episode on Paramount Plus (6×2)

Star Trek: Lower Decks — unreleased episode on Paramount Plus (3×4)

pantheon — unreleased episode on AMC Plus (1×3)

Mike: Besides Tyson — never-before-seen episodes on Star Plus (1×7 and 1×8), season finale

Harley Quinn — never-before-seen episode on HBO Max (3×10), season finale

Couples in Crisis — never-before-seen episode on Netflix (1×16), season finale

Friday (16/09)

Fate: The Winx Saga — season 2 premiere on Netflix

supervalent — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Second Chance: Gymnastics Academy — season 1 premiere on Netflix

My Dream Quinceanera — season 1 premiere on Paramount Plus

Los Espookys — Season 1 premiere on HBO Max

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — unreleased episode on Amazon Prime Video (1×4)

dynasty — unreleased episode (5×22), season finale

American Gigolo — unreleased episode (1×2)

see — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (3×4)

central park — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (3×4)

bad sisters — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×6)

Surfside Girls — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×5)

Five Days at Memorial — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×8)

Life According to Her — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×3)

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race — unreleased episode (2×6)

Saturday (17/09)

Alchemy of Souls — never-before-seen episode on Netflix (1×17)

Sunday (18/09)

The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 5 premiere on Paramount Plus

SEAL Team — Season 6 premiere on CBS

The US and the Holocaust — premiere of the miniseries on PBS

House of the Dragon — unreleased episode (1×5)

Rick and Morty — unreleased episode (6×3)

The Serpent Queen — unreleased episode (1×2)

Blood & Treasure — unreleased episode on Paramount Plus (2×11)

Did you like our guide? So don’t forget to tell us which series you want to watch the most this week!