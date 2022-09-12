Shows of the Week: The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres; see schedule!

This week, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will be able to check out the premiere of the 5th season of the series. In Brazil, the production is broadcast by Paramount Plus and, therefore, arrives here next Sunday (18).
With Elisabeth Moss in the spotlight, the new episodes, still based on the work of Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, will show the dissident June still on her run. As the last season showed, the character managed to free herself from the current oppression she suffered and now seeks revenge for all the suffering caused in her life.
In addition to Moss, the cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Max Minghella as Nick, Samira Wiley as Moira and Amanda Brugel as Rita. Blue.
This Monday (12), TNT broadcasts the 74th Emmy Awards, whose main nominations include the series Severance (Apple TV+), Better Call Saul (AMC), euphoria (HBO), Barry (HBO), Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), ozark (Netflix), What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Stranger Things (Netflix) and round 6 (Netflix). Who is your crowd going to?
There are other productions in dispute, such as miniseries and reality shows. In addition, several established artists can receive the statuette tonight for their performances in certain television episodes. This is the case of Donald Glover, Nicholas Hoult, Steven Martin, Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Brosnahan, Issa Rae, Kaley Cuoco, Jason Bateman, Lee Jun-jae, Brian Cox, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.
Monday (12/09)
74th Emmy Awards — broadcast in Brazil by TNT
Industry — unreleased episode (2×7)
Kevin Can F**k Himself — unreleased episode (2×5)
Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers — unreleased episode (1×6)
Minamdang Coffee — never-before-seen episodes on Netflix (1×13 and 1×14)
Ada Batista, Scientist — Season 3 premiere on Netflix
Tuesday (13/09)
Cyberpunk: Mercenaries — season 1 premiere on Netflix
The Come Up — Season 1 premiere on Freeform
The Patient — never-before-seen episode on Hulu (1×4)
Queen Sugar — unreleased episode (7×2)
Wednesday (14/09)
Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens — season 1 premiere on Netflix
El Rey, Vicente Fernandez — season 1 premiere on Netflix
Disappearance in Norway — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix
Our Mother’s Crimes — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix
stargirl — unreleased episode (3×3)
Archer — unreleased episode (13×4)
brassic — unreleased episode (4×2)
Welcome to Wrexham — unreleased episode (1×7)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — never-before-seen episode on Disney Plus (3×8), season finale
Grown-ish — unreleased episode (5×9)
Thursday (15/09)
atlanta — Season 4 premiere on FX
Vampire Academy — Season 1 premiere on Peacock
BASTARD!! — season 2 premiere on Netflix
Holy — season 1 premiere on Netflix
Sniffing New Worlds — season 2 premiere on Netflix
Fatih Terim: Football Legend — season 1 premiere on Netflix
She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes — never-before-seen episode on Disney Plus (1×5)
The Good Fight — unreleased episode on Paramount Plus (6×2)
Star Trek: Lower Decks — unreleased episode on Paramount Plus (3×4)
pantheon — unreleased episode on AMC Plus (1×3)
Mike: Besides Tyson — never-before-seen episodes on Star Plus (1×7 and 1×8), season finale
Harley Quinn — never-before-seen episode on HBO Max (3×10), season finale
Couples in Crisis — never-before-seen episode on Netflix (1×16), season finale
Friday (16/09)
Fate: The Winx Saga — season 2 premiere on Netflix
supervalent — season 1 premiere on Netflix
Second Chance: Gymnastics Academy — season 1 premiere on Netflix
My Dream Quinceanera — season 1 premiere on Paramount Plus
Los Espookys — Season 1 premiere on HBO Max
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — unreleased episode on Amazon Prime Video (1×4)
dynasty — unreleased episode (5×22), season finale
American Gigolo — unreleased episode (1×2)
see — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (3×4)
central park — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (3×4)
bad sisters — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×6)
Surfside Girls — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×5)
Five Days at Memorial — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×8)
Life According to Her — never-before-seen episode on Apple TV+ (1×3)
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race — unreleased episode (2×6)
Saturday (17/09)
Alchemy of Souls — never-before-seen episode on Netflix (1×17)
Sunday (18/09)
The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 5 premiere on Paramount Plus
SEAL Team — Season 6 premiere on CBS
The US and the Holocaust — premiere of the miniseries on PBS
House of the Dragon — unreleased episode (1×5)
Rick and Morty — unreleased episode (6×3)
The Serpent Queen — unreleased episode (1×2)
Blood & Treasure — unreleased episode on Paramount Plus (2×11)
