Six Useful Canva Features Every Freelancer Should Know | Publishers

Canva has features that can be very useful for freelancers. It is possible, for example, to issue an invoice with a custom design, to present the project budget to the client in a more professional way. Another possibility offered by the online editor is to create business cards. This is a good way to publicize your means of contact and network. In addition, for professionals who work with creativity, the feature of creating mind maps can be interesting. With them, it is possible to list and connect ideas in a more organized way.

How to use Canva? Here are 11 tips and tutorials you need to learn

There are also a number of other features in Canva that can help freelancers improve the quality of their work. With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list of six Canva features that every freelancer should know. Check it out below.

2 out of 8 Canva offers very useful functions for freelancers; get to know — Photo: Reproduction/Guilherme Ramos Canva offers very useful functions for freelancers; get to know — Photo: Reproduction/Guilherme Ramos

How to crop photos in Photoshop? See the TechTudo Forum

1. Business cards: to publicize your contact

A business card is important to formalize professional presentations and can even help strengthen networking. It should contain your name or company name, email address, phone number, and link to your portfolio or website. If you don’t know how to create one, you can turn to Canva, which offers several ready-made templates for professionals in a wide range of fields. To use one of the templates, just go to Canva, click on “Templates” and, in the “Business” tab, select “Business Cards”.

3 of 8 Make business cards for your business with Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Make business cards for your business with Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

2. Resumes: to apply for new opportunities

A compelling resume can help freelancers who are looking for a steady job opportunity to excel in the curriculum screening process. Canva offers a variety of creative resume templates, with different styles and layouts. To access the ready-made templates, just access Canva, go to “Templates” and select “Resumés”, an option available in the “For you” tab. Resumes can be saved in PDF format and sent by email or printed.

4 of 8 Create a personalized and creative CV through Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Build a personalized and creative CV through Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

3. Presentations: to present your work or a project

You can also use Canva to make custom slideshows. With this feature, the freelancer can introduce themselves, show a project proposal and its estimated cost in a single document. There are several ready-made templates with different colors and themes, aimed at portfolio presentations, marketing proposals, among other topics. To make a presentation, go to Canva, select “Templates” and choose between “Presentations” or “Business Proposals”, depending on the purpose of the presentation.

5 of 8 Example of a template for Canva’s portfolio — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Example of a template for Canva’s portfolio — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

4. Invoice: to inform the cost of the project to the customer

Another very useful Canva template for freelancers is invoice templates. With them, it is possible to inform the client about the costs of the project carried out in a visual way, detailing each expense involved in the production of the product or service provision. The freelancer can edit the ready-made templates and include their name and the client’s name, the invoice issue date, the items and the payment method used. To use the templates, just access Canva, click on “Templates” and then on “Invoices”. There is also a specific field for freelancers, called “Invoices for freelancers”.

6 of 8 Customize invoice templates for freelancers with Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Customize invoice templates for freelancers with Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

5. Mind maps: to organize ideas

Mind maps are a great tool for organizing ideas, especially if the freelancer is creative. With the templates available in Canva, you can record your own ideas and customer demands and draw connections between them, in a brainstorming format. To create a mind map, go to the online editor, search for “Mind Map” in the search field and select a template of your choice.

7 of 8 Create mind maps with Canva — Photo: Playback/Canva Create mind maps with Canva — Photo: Reproduction/Canva

6. Employment contracts: to close a deal

It is possible to create employment contracts to sign the closed deal in a document. The measure provides guarantees for both the freelancer and the client, as it makes both parties aware of their rights and obligations. Canva provides several ready-made templates to assemble these documents in a professional, visually attractive and personalized way. To use them, just access the site, search for “Employment Contracts” and choose the model that best fits your work.

8 of 8 Make employment contracts in Canva to ensure your safety in freelance services — Photo: Playback/Canva Make employment contracts in Canva to ensure your safety in freelance services — Photo: Reproduction / Canva

Canva Pro gives you access to features like unique templates and graphics, background remover and social media content planner. You can try the premium plan for 30 days for free. After this period, the amount of R$ 24.15 per month is charged.

With input from Canva and MakeUseOf

See too: learn all about Canva, the editing app

Canva: Learn all about the editing app