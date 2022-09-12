Snow White: Gal Gadot talks about the process to play the Evil Queen in live-action

Snow White/Internet/Playback

Preparing to hit the big screen like the famous and legendary Evil queen in the live action of snow Whitein an interview, Gal Gadot talks about the process of preparing to play the villain in the feature film.

Based on the 1937 animation by Walt Disney Studiosthe studio’s long-awaited new production will star Rachel Zegler as the title princess, as she goes on an adventure to unknown places, after being promised her death by her own stepmother.

Without giving away any additional details of her look as the Evil Queen, passing through the D23the actress Gal Gadot told Variety how was the long process of makeup and preparation to play the villain, in addition to her version as the Old Witch for the live-action of snow White.

“[…] when I had my makeup on, we worked with such an amazing team and it was the best I could imagine. I have to say that for me the transition to the Old Witch was amazing because it was all real prosthetics. It was four hours [para a maquiagem e afins]. And the process of changing the voice and all. I feel so lucky to be able to bring something to life that is so far from what I know and what I’m used to doing. And I really enjoyed every second.”

Starring the Golden Globe winner, Rachel Zeglerthe live-action feature film is directed by Marc Webbproduction of Marc Plattand the soundtrack by Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. In addition to Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the cast will still have Andrew Burnap.

Scheduled before to hit theaters in 2023, it was confirmed during the D23 that the live action of snow White It will only be released in 2024.

