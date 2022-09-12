Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Chooses Actor to Play Ezra Bridger; Look!

Ezra Bridger, one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, will finally make his live-action debut. Actor Eman Esfandi (King Richard: Creating Champions) was cast as the young Jedi in the series Ahsokaderived from The Mandalorian starring Rosario Dawson.

In the franchise, the character first appeared in Star Wars Rebels, 2014, voiced by Taylor Gray. In the title, the then street boy of Lothal crosses paths with Kanan Jarrus, a Jedi who survives the hunt for Order 66 and ends up accepting the boy as his apprentice.

Eman Esfandi will play Ezra Bridger in the series Ahsoka, spin-off of The MandalorianSource: Source: Disney Plus/Reproduction

The end of the animation does not reveal to fans the fate of Ezra, who “sacrifices” himself after a clash with the Empire’s commander, Thrawn – with both disappearing into space. So, one of the plot points of the new Disney+ series should follow Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, setting off in search of their friend.

Star Wars: Ahsoka again will feature production by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. So far, it has been announced that the additional cast will be formed by Ray Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, with possible participation of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The attraction is scheduled to debut in 2023.