Star Wars Universe: ‘Andor’ Series arrives on Disney+ on 9/21; read and see

On September 21, a new Lucasfilm production for the Star Wars: Andor universe debuts on Disney+. The original series takes place before the events of the movie ‘Rogue One’: A Star Wars Story (2016) and explores the journey of Cassian Andor.

The character is already known to the public for being in Rogue One. It is the protagonist of this story, which talks about a growing rebellion against the Empire and gives a different perspective within the Star Wars saga.

Learn who Cassian Andor is and how he becomes a rebel hero.

Who is Cassian Andor?

Cassian Andor, played by Mexican actor Diego Luna, first appeared in the Star Wars universe in ‘Rogue One’ as a major hero who fought alongside an unlikely group in the Rebel Alliance.

At a time of rebellions against the Empire, Captain Cassian Andor has teamed up with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), her droid K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) and others to steal the plans for the Death Star – the ultimate weapon of war. destruction of the Empire.

It was an important moment in the Star Wars timeline, as it brought together characters with common desires and who are part of a larger context, as will be shown in the new series focused on Cassian Andor.



