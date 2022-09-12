Streaming premieres from September 12th to 18th

September 12: “Times of Peace” (Netflix)

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.

September 13: “Alice in the Internet World” (Netflix)

After a computer crash, a little YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

September 14: “The Invisible Man” (Netflix)

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

September 14: “Broad Peak” (Netflix)

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

September 15: “The Ascent” (Prime Video)

A look at the friendship between two young men that spans many years.

September 15: “Zombieland: Double Tap” (Netflix)

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

September 15: “A Detective Case” (Prime Video)

A once-famous child detective, now an adult, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries. But one day, his first adult case arrives and he needs to find out who committed a brutal murder.

September 16: “Goodnight Mommy” (Prime Video)

In Goodnight Mommy, two twin brothers arrive at their mother’s (Watts) country house and discover her face covered in bandages – according to her, resulting from recent plastic surgery. But they immediately sense that something isn’t right: she sets strange new rules for the house, smokes in her bathroom and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her — things her loving mother would never do. As their behavior becomes increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrible thought takes root in the boys’ minds: the suspicion that the woman beneath the layers of gauze is not their real mother.

September 16: “The Messenger of the Last Day” (Star+)

“The Messenger of the Last Day” is a horror movie full of action, suspense and a lot of horror! When teenagers in a small town begin mysteriously disappearing, the locals suspect their disappearance may be connected to a terrifying legend. Retired James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), a troubled ex-cop who is still trying to get over the death of his wife and son, launches an investigation into the events that are shaking the community. Things take a bizarre turn when Lasombra discovers a secret group that is trying to summon a terrifying, mystical entity. Soon, he realizes that his life, and that of those close to him, are in danger. “The Last Day Messenger” stars Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. Directed by David Prior based on the novel by Cullen Bunn.

September 16: “Honor Society” (Paramount+)

The film follows Honor (Angourie Rice, Spider Man: Homecoming), an ambitious high school student whose only goal is to get into Harvard, assuming she can first earn the coveted recommendation of her adviser, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Superbad, Crash). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor hatches a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three competitors, until things change when she unexpectedly falls in love with her biggest competitor, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things).

September 16: “Punishers” (Netflix)

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.